ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 6 Oklahoma did all it could, winning a fifth Big 12 title in a row with another close win over No. 8 Baylor.
Now the Sooners wait to see if they are going to get in back in the College Football Playoff. That is up to the selection committee.
“I hope they see the Big 12 champions. They’ve got a job to do, I get that,” coach Lincoln Riley said after Oklahoma’s 30-23 overtime win Saturday.
“We’ve had a job to do as a team, which was continuing to improve through the year, trust the things that we could and ultimately win the Big 12 championship,” he said. “We’ve done that.’’
Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime, and then true freshman Jacob Zeno — whose two long passes in the fourth quarter helped tie the game — was under constant pressure when the Bears got their last chance.
A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game and before No. 4 Georgia lost to No. 1 LSU in the Southeastern Conference final, Oklahoma (12-1, No. 6 CFP) became the first team in any league to win 10 conference championship games. It was the 13th Big 12 title overall for the Sooners, who went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.
It was the second time in four games that Oklahoma beat the Bears (11-2, No. 7 CFP), who in coach Matt Rhule’s debut season two years ago lost 11 games with a depleted roster in the aftermath of a scandal that led to the firing of two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles.
No. 16 Memphis 29, No. 21 Cincinnati 24: Antonio Gibson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady White with 1:14 left and Memphis defeated visiting Cincinnati (10-3) in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The victory marked the first time Memphis (12-1) has won the AAC title in its third straight conference championship game. The Tigers now wait for an invitation to the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
Eight days after beating the Bearcats 34-24 at home in the regular-season finale, Memphis rallied for another win.
Along with scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Gibson ran for 130 yards, including a 65-yard TD dash.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, who did not play last week against Memphis, passed for 233 yards and ran for 113 more.
No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10: Jaylon Henderson threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Boise State to a victory over visiting Hawaii in the Mountain West championship game.
Boise State (12-1) won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawaii again this season after winning the Oct. 12th meeting, 59-37. After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos leaned on their defense in the rematch.
The Broncos made two defensive stands inside the 5, once in the second quarter and another early in the third.
Hawaii (9-5) was making its first appearance in the title game. It enjoyed some success through the air with Cole McDonald passing for 241 yards, but couldn’t overcome early problems in the red zone.
Henderson, a senior who began the season as the third-string quarterback, started the final four games of the season after both Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord suffered injuries.
No. 20 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 48: Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champion with a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in Boone, N.C.
Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.
Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense.
Miami of Ohio 26, Central Michigan 21: Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami of Ohio controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference title game in Detroit.
The RedHawks (8-5) won a record 16th MAC championship despite doing little on offense in the first half. Trailing 14-10 after two quarters, Miami took the lead on Gabbert’s screen pass to Sorenson, and the RedHawks held off CMU (8-5) the rest of the way to win their first conference title since 2010.
Florida Atlantic 49, UAB 6: Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic are Conference USA champions again.
Chris Robison threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns, BJ Emmons ran for a pair of scores and Florida Atlantic rolled past visiting UAB for the Owls’ second Conference USA title in Kiffin’s three seasons as coach.
Malcolm Davidson rushed for 128 yards and Deangelo Antoine had five catches for 112 yards for the Owls (10-3), who had no trouble with the league’s top-ranked defense. UAB (9-4) allowed a season-high in points and a season-high 585 yards.
Alcorn State 39, Southern 24: Qwynnterrio Cole made a big fourth-down stop at midfield, Taurence Wilson returned an interception 53 yards with 1:23 left and Alcorn State earned a trip to the Celebration Bowl with a win over Southern in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game in Lorman, Miss.
After Cole’s stop, De’Shawn Waller ripped of a 31-yard run, Niko Duffey had an 11-yard run and the Jaguars chose to let Waller score from 6 yards on the next play, allowing the Braves to go up 32-24 with 1:57 to play.
Late Friday
No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15: CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and Oregon spoiled Utah’s playoff hopes with a victory in the Pac-12 championship game in Santa Clara, Calif.
The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.
The Utes fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15.
