CHARLOTTE, N.C. — True freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, Myles Wolfork had two late fourth-quarter interceptions and North Carolina battled back to beat South Carolina 24-20 on Saturday in Mack Brown’s return to the sideline following a five-year hiatus.
Howell capped second-half drives of 98 and 95 yards with a 22-yard TD strike to Dyami Brown and a 17-yard scoring toss to Beau Corrales to give Brown his first win since 2013, when he coached at Texas.
The Tar Heels’ defense was strong in the second half, and Wolfork sealed the win by intercepting Jake Bentley twice on South Carolina’s final three possessions helping North Carolina register its first win over a power-conference opponent in a season opener since topping Indiana in 1997, Brown’s final season in his first stint at the school.
The Tar Heels were remarkably conservative on offense in crucial situations in the first half, not wanting to put Howell in difficult situations. North Carolina ran 12 plays inside the South Carolina 25-yard line in the first half and 11 were runs. The only pass attempt resulted in a sack.
But as the game progressed, the Tar Heels began to take the handcuffs off Howell and he responded with two big TD passes and no major mistakes.
North Carolina did most of its damage on the ground though, rushing for 238 yards on 52 carries. Javonte Williams led the way with 102 yards on 18 carries.
Boise State 36, Florida State 31: Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth and the Broncos rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off the Seminoles in a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, Fla., with an earlier start time due to Hurricane Dorian.
Florida State lost its season opener for the third straight time.
Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State’s defensive front but threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power Five team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.
James Blackman had three touchdown passes in the first half as Florida State took a 24-6 lead with 10:53 left. Blackman finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards, but the Seminoles were held scoreless after halftime.
No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide overcame a sluggish start to blow out the Blue Devils in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
Returning to the stadium where they won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter — which happened only one time in 2018.
But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable.
Tagovailoa put his tight ends to good use. The left-hander hooked up with Miller Forristall on a 27-yard touchdown pass and then went to Major Tennison for a 1-yard score
Alabama’s dynamic receiving corps also got in on the fun. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.
Jerome Ford and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for the Tide’s other TDs.
N.C. State 34, ECU 6: Matthew McKay ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in his first start at quarterback while North Carolina State shut down East Carolina’s ground game to beat the Pirates in Raleigh, N.C.
McKay scored on a 4-yard keeper just before halftime for a 17-3 lead, then got loose around the left side and dove for the pylon for a 21-yard score early in the fourth.
McKay also found a wide-open Tabari Hines on the right side for a 48-yard touchdown in the third as the Wolfpack broke the game open.
Top 25
No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21: Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State and the Buckeyes rolled over visiting FAU.
Fields, the five-star transfer from Georgia, made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State’s first four drives. Fields finished 18 for 25 for 234 yards and a 51-yard touchdown run.
No. 13 Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14: Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years, and Washington opened the season with a home win over Eastern Washington.
Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country. Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
No. 15 Penn State 79, Idaha 7: Sean Clifford completed 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a home romp over Idaho.
No. 21 Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26: Sheldon Croney Jr. scored from a yard out in triple overtime and Iowa State rallied to beat Northern Iowa in Ames.
La’Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived the season’s first major upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978.
Croney fumbled near the goal line on the second-to-last play of the game. But quarterback Brock Purdy sprinted from the backfield to recover it at the 1 and set up the game-winning plunge.
No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21: Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams, bailing out a sluggish offense and leading the Cornhuskers to a home victory over South Alabama.
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7: K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and the Cardinal went on to beat the Wildcats in Stanford, Calif.
Costello completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the TD pass to Michael Wilson that capped a 90-yard drive in the second quarter for the Cardinal.
But his day ended early when he was hit with a forearm to the face mask while sliding on a scramble by Earnest Brown IV with just 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
