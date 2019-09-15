In a game that did not end until 1:08 a.m. Sunday, VMI snapped a pair of long losing streaks with a 31-24 overtime win at East Tennessee State.
The Keydets (2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southern Conference) had lost 27 straight games to Division I foes, including 22 straight SoCon games.
“It’s a culmination of hard work by these young men since the end of last season,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Sunday.
“We’ve had a bit of a drought, and that’s why it’s just so much more special because these kids keep believing.”
The Keydets snapped the longest active conference losing streak in FCS. It was their first SoCon victory since an October 2016 win over ETSU.
The Keydets improved to 2-1 overall for the first time since 2016, when they finished 3-8. They have not had a winning season since 1981.
The Keydets are 1-0 in league play for the first time since 2012, when they belonged to the Big South. VMI won a SoCon road game for the first time since the 2015 season.
The Buccaneers (1-2, 0-1) made the FCS playoffs last year. They were picked third in the SoCon coaches’ preseason poll.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday but was delayed until 8:42 p.m. because of lightning.
Late in the second quarter, the game was halted for 65 minutes because of more lightning. Ten plays after the game resumed, VMI’s Reece Udinski threw a touchdown pass to tie the score at 7 with 1:41 left in the second quarter.
Alex Ramsey had his second TD run of the night to give VMI a 21-17 lead with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Saylors scored on a 61-yard run to give ETSU a 24-21 lead with 5:59 to go, but Grant Clemons made a 30-yard field goal to tie the score with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
VMI got the ball first in overtime. On third-and-6 from the ETSU 21, Javeon Lara caught a Udinski pass at about the ETSU 14, broke a tackle and sprinted up the left sideline for a 21-yard TD catch to give the Keydets the lead.
ETSU then got the ball at the VMI 25-yard line. The Buccaneers drove to the VMI 5. But after ETSU running back Quay Holmes was stopped for a 1-yard loss, Trey Mitchell threw three straight incomplete passes to end the game.
ACC
No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6: Trevor Lawrence threw for three TDs and ran for another and visiting Clemson beat Syracuse on Saturday night.
Clemson (3-0, 2-0) has won 18 straight games, a school record and the longest streak in the nation. It’s the second-longest winning streak by an ACC member in conference history, trailing a 29-game run by Florida State from 2012 to 2014.
Syracuse (1-2, 0-1), the last team to defeat Clemson in the regular season, was unbeaten at home last fall. The Orange were coming off a 43-point loss at Maryland.
Clemson won its eighth straight true road game and avenged a 27-24 loss to Syracuse two years ago.
Top 25
No. 5 Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14: Lincoln Riley and Jalen Hurts sent the Big 12 a message in Oklahoma’s victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
The Sooners (3-0) amassed 611 yards, and Hurts became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half.
The graduate transfer from Alabama led the Sooners to six touchdowns and a pair of field goals in 10 drives. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.
No. 9 Florida 29, Kentucky 21: Initially stunned by seeing Feleipe Franks lying in pain on the turf, Florida players soon swarmed the cart carrying him to uplift him — and then each other.
The No. 9 Gators then regrouped behind backup Kyle Trask to overwhelm Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) for an emotional Southeastern Conference road victory.
Trask relieved the injured Franks and rallied Florida (3-0, 1-0) with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining.
Franks was carted off with a right leg injury late in the third quarter with his team trailing 21-10.
Trask entered and led Florida (3-0, 1-0) on a 62-yard drive, ending with Lamical Perine’s 8-yard TD run to pull the Gators to 21-16. Shawn Davis’s interception with 6:05 to go gave the Gators another opportunity, and Trask capitalized with his go-ahead touchdown.
U.Va. rises to No. 21
A weekend filled with blowouts left the top half of the AP media poll mostly unchanged, but Virginia (3-0) rose from No. 25 to No. 21 after Saturday night’s home win over Florida State.
Clemson remained No. 1 as the top nine held their spots. Alabama was No. 2.
