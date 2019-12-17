LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named coach of the year bys The Associated Press on Tuesday after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points for the award.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State’s Ryan Day was third with five-first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).
Orgeron is the third LSU coach to win the award since it was established in 1998, joining Nick Saban in 2003 and Les Miles in 2011. Saban and Miles led their teams to the BCS championship game, with Saban winning and Miles losing.
Orgeron, 58, and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
This is Orgeron’s third full season as LSU coach and the Tigers’ record has improved each year. He was elevated to interim coach during the 2016 season after Miles was fired and eventually landed his dream job.
The Louisiana native is 38-9 at LSU with a 23-7 record in the SEC.
Fresno State hires DeBoer as head coach
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer as its new head coach.
DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on coach Jeff Tedford‘s staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season.
Tedford stepped down for medical reasons after this season, and DeBoer was quickly identified as the leading contender to take over the job.
Fresno State went 4-8 this season but had a 26-14 record in three seasons under Tedford.
Texas names Ash to guide defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its defensive coordinator as Tom Herman rebuilds his staff following a 7-5 regular season that fell well short of expectations.
Ash, who was fired at Rutgers this season, was the defensive co-coordinator at Ohio State in 2014 when the Buckeyes won the national championship and Herman was offensive coordinator.
Ash will join the Texas staff Wednesday, but he will not help coach the Longhorns in the Dec. 31 Alamo Bowl against Utah.
Trojans keep Harrell as offensive chief
LOS ANGELES — Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is staying at No. 22 Southern California.
Harrell and the Trojans (8-4) agreed to a multiyear contract extension.
Harrell, 34, was a widely sought candidate for other top collegiate jobs after his sole season running the Trojans’ offense, including the offensive coordinator position at Texas and some head coaching positions.
But Harrell elected to stay with USC and head coach Clay Helton, who will return next year for his fifth full season in charge.
BASKETBALL
UNC’s Anthony has knee surgery
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic knee surgery.
The school said Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He had missed Sunday’s loss to Wofford because of the injury, with UNC saying then that he was out indefinitely as treatment options were being evaluated.
Widely regarded as a potential NBA lottery pick if he enters the draft after one season, Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen.
NCAA violation by Krzyzewski resolved
DURHAM, N.C. — The NCAA accepted Duke’s self-reporting of a Level III violation committed by coach Mike Krzyzewski last month and the matter is resolved, a school spokesman told The News & Observer on Tuesday.
Krzyzewski violated an NCAA rule on Nov. 8 by mentioning DJ Steward, a Chicago prep basketball star who had committed to play for the Blue Devils. Steward had yet to sign his national letter of intent at that time.
During a press conference following Duke’s 89-55 win over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a Chicago Tribune reporter asked Krzyzewski, a Chicago native, about recruiting in his home town.
“I just enjoy recruiting anywhere there’s a good player, great kid who wants to come to Duke,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve had a few of those in Chicago, one that’s there right now in DJ, and we’re happy that they finally stopped the teachers’ strike so he could go to Whitney Young and qualify to come here, although he’s qualified.”
NCAA bylaw 13.10.2.1 allows a member institution to comment publicly “only to the extent of confirming its recruitment of the prospective student-athlete.”
Minor surgery is set for UConn’s Auriemma
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma is scheduled to undergo minor surgery Wednesday that could keep him off the court for the Huskies’ game this weekend against Oklahoma.
The school said the 65-year-old Hall of Famer will undergo a procedure to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected. The surgery will require a short hospital stay and rest.
It is not clear when doctors will allow Auriemma to resume coaching.
