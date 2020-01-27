RALEIGH, N.C. — Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 75-65 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Monday night.
Leaky Black added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tar Heels (10-10, 3-6), who went ahead for good late in the first half to extend their road success in the longtime rivalry. The Tar Heels were again shorthanded with freshman Cole Anthony still sidelined following knee surgery, yet UNC shot 49% and led by as many as 11 points after halftime.
UNC had claimed a seventh straight win on N.C. State’s home court, while Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 31st win in 35 tries against the Wolfpack during his 17 years with the Tar Heels.
D.J. Funderburk scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-7, 5-5).
State men
Norfolk State 95, Florida A&M 67: Jermaine Bishop hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Norfolk State routed visiting Florida A&M to win its sixth straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Association game.
Joe Bryant Jr. scored 15 points and made four assists and four steals for the Spartans, who shot 58% in the first half and led 42-23 at halftime.
Rod Melton scored 14 points to lead the Rattlers (6-12, 4-3).
Women
U.S. national team 79, No. 4 UConn 64: Breanna Stewart returned to the court nine months after rupturing her right Achilles tendon and the U.S. women’s national team beat UConn in an exhibition game in Hartford, Conn.
Stewart hit her first shot — a 3-pointer from the wing. It was her only basket of the game.
Ex-Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 22 points for the Huskies.
Lincoln (Pa.) 83, Virginia State 44: The Trojans turned the ball over 29 times and fell to the host and conference-leading Lions.
Bianca White was the only player for VSU (8-13, 4-5 CIAA) in double figures with 11 points. Lincoln (18-3, 8-1) converted the Trojans’ turnovers into 35 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.