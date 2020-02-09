MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 Big East victory over No. 19 Butler on Sunday.
Marquette (17-6, 7-4) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.
The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games.
Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), which has lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.
No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita State 43: Houston had one of its best all-around defensive efforts of the season and used it to move into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.
Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and Houston beat visiting Wichita State.
Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2). The Cougars have won seven of eight.
Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5). The Shockers have lost three straight.
ACC men
Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57: Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Notre Dame won its fourth straight with a road victory over Clemson.
The Fighting Irish (15-8, 6-6) rallied from 7 points down in the second half to send Clemson (11-12, 5-8) to its third straight defeat.
With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go. Pflueger increased the lead with a bucket the next time down and then clinched things with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play as the Fighting Irish went ahead 57-52.
State men
UMass 69, George Mason 67: Freshman Preston Santos scored a career-high 17 points and had a game-saving block as UMass (10-14, 4-7) held on to defeat visiting George Mason in an Atlantic 10 game.
After his block with 13 seconds to go, Santos snared the rebound and was fouled. He missed the front end of the one-and-one, but the Patriots (13-10, 2-8) couldn’t connect on two late 3-point attempts.
Down 14 with 5:21 left, George Mason tied the game at 66 on Jordan Miller’s move under the basket with 1:23 to go.
State women
Florida State 63, Virginia 55: Jocelyn Wiloughby scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers in their loss to the Seminoles.
Shemera Williams added 12 points for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8 ACC). Lisa Jablonowski had 9 points and Dominique Toussaint scored 8.
The Cavaliers couldn’t contain Kiah Gillespie, who scored 22 points for FSU (20-4, 9-4).
George Washington 56, VCU 55: The Rams didn’t score in the final 2:28 of their close loss to the Colonials.
Tera Reed led the Rams (13-10, 8-2 A-10) with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Taya Robinson added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Colonials (10-13, 4-6) didn’t have a scorer in double digits. They shot 47% from the field compared to the Rams 38%.
Richmond 67, La Salle 61: Claire Holt scored 20 points and added nine rebounds, leading the Spiders over the Explorers.
Alex Parson had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jaide Hinds-Clarke added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (11-13, 4-6 A-10). Aniyah Carpenter scored 11 points.
The Spiders struggled from the free throw line, going 10 of 21. The Explorers (9-14, 3-7) only shot seven free throws, draining five.
William & Mary 63, UNC Wilmington 55: Eva Hodgson scored 23 points and added six rebounds in the Tribe’s win over the Seahawks.
Victoria Reynolds had 16 points and six rebounds for the Tribe (16-6, 7-4 CAA). Sydney Wagner added 11 points.
The Seahawks (6-16, 3-8) shot 33% from the field. The Tribe shot 49%.
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63: The Hokies led for more than 30 minutes in their win over the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-6).
Dara Mabrey led with 18 points for the Hokies (17-6, 7-5 ACC). Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and Aisha Sheppard had 15.
James Madison 81, Towson 39: Kamiah Smalls led the Dukes with 24 points in a blowout win over the Tigers.
Kiki Jefferson scored 11 points for the Dukes (17-4, 8-2 CAA). Jackie Benitez, Madison Green and Rayne Tucker added 10 points apiece.
The Dukes held the Tigers (10-11, 5-5) to 17.6% from the field.
Women’s lacrosse
Richmond 20, Longwood 6: Sam Geiersbach, Arden Tierney and Nicole Concannon each recorded hat tricks as the Spiders opened their season with a rout in Farmville.
Sophia Madsen, Sophia Dicenso and Julia Schmuckler added two goals apiece for Richmond, which held a 15-2 lead at halftime.
Dana Joss, Kaitlin Luccarelli and Kaylen Karnes scored two goals each for Longwood (0-1).
