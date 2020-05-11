The American Hockey League canceled its season and its Calder Cup playoffs Monday because of coronavirus concerns, but its decision will not affect the NHL’s desire to continue playing in the near future.
Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, said the AHL’s announcement will have “no impact” on his league.
“We remain fully engaged in evaluating resumption-of-play options,” Daly said. “The two leagues don’t rely on the same business model — what might make sense for us doesn’t necessarily make sense for them.”
The NHL hopes to resume its season, which was suspended March 12, and play games without fans. It stands to make millions from TV deals.
The AHL, the top development league for the NHL, has turned its focus toward preparing for the 2020-21 season, AHL president David Andrews said. He added that he was grateful to the NHL and its teams for the “support and leadership” in navigating through the last two months.
Andrews said the AHL “continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”
This is the first time since the AHL was formed in 1936-37 that the Calder Cup will not be awarded.
Fauci says NFL season could be feasible
Dr. Anthony Fauci said it would be “impossible” to start the NFL amid the pandemic now.
But the season isn’t scheduled to start for several months. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases sounded somewhat optimistic about the prospects of playing NFL games this fall.
“I think it’s feasible that negative-testing players could play to an empty stadium,” said Fauci, a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force. “Is it guaranteed? No way … . There will be virus out there and you will know your players are negative at the time they step onto the field. You’re not endangering … Also, if the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be 6 feet apart.
“I mean, that’s something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection.”
Fauci said an abundance of testing would be key — as would the willingness of the NFL to sideline even the biggest stars if they test positive.
“If you really want to be in a situation where you want to be absolutely certain, you’d test all the players before the game,” Fauci said. “And you say, ‘Those who are infected: Sorry, you’re sidelined. Those who are free: Get in there and play.’”
Elsewhere
NBA: The NBA and its players union agreed to push back the date by which the league can terminate the collective bargaining agreement in the wake of a pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, the CBA would be in effect until the end of the 2023-24 season with both sides able to agree to an opt-out after the 2022-23 season. But after suspending the season on March 11, the NBA had a 60-day window to terminate the CBA under the force majeure event provision triggered by the pandemic. The new extension triples that window, establishing a deadline at the end of September.
Baseball: The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.
The decision must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The board includes representatives of Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.
The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March 9-23 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Marlins were to host the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo.
Qualifying had been scheduled for this past March but was postponed because of the pandemic.
Tennis: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will lead two teams in a charity competition.
Pliskova’s team will include her twin-sister Kristyna, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, Tereza Martincová and Nikola Bartunkova.
Kvitova will be joined in her squad by Barbora Strýcová, Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, Linda Fruhvirtova and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.
The first of the four tournaments that are part of the competition is scheduled for June 13-15 in Prague.
Meanwhile, Canada’s National Bank is offering cash grants to 23 players from the country who are facing financial issues because of the pandemic.
Tennis Canada announced the grants of $10,000 to $20,000 in Canadian dollars, or about $7,000 to $14,000 in U.S. dollars, from National Bank on Monday, saying the amounts will depend on a player’s ranking.
The money will help professionals ranked from 100 to 750 in singles or between 25 and 100 in doubles, members of the top 100 in the ITF junior rankings who are transitioning to the pros, and players in the top 50 of the ITF wheelchair rankings.
Horse racing: French horse racing resumed on Monday after a break of nearly two months, while the sport in Britain was made to wait until June 1 at the earliest for a restart.
Jockeys wore masks or face coverings and there was limited personnel on the famed Longchamp Racecourse in western Paris as authorities gave the go-ahead for France Galop to stage racing without spectators.
Strict social-distancing and hygiene measures were also in place.
Races were also held at Compiègne in northern France.
France is coming out of lockdown, with the nation having been confined since March 17.
The British government has announced a plan to gradually loosen restrictions, but said there can be no sporting events until June 1 — and only then without spectators.
