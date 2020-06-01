NEW YORK — Baseball owners and players have reverted to form - the type displayed over the past half-century during eight work stoppages filled with salary squabbles.
Players proposed to resume the sport in the coronavirus pandemic with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn.
That proposal was made Sunday, five days after Major League Baseball’s plan for an 82-game season with additional pay cuts that would leave each player taking in 23-47% of his original pay, with the highest earners accepting the biggest cuts.
MLB claims an additional $640,000 would be lost with each extra regular-season game played. The union has said it doesn’t believe those calculations and asked MLB for more economic documents and data.
Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the next move with owners on Monday.
If spring training is to resume in mid-June followed by opening day around the start of July, a deal would have to be reached by next week.
Players and clubs agreed March 26 to “complete the fullest 2020 championship season and postseason that is economically feasible,” consistent with three provisions:
- no government restrictions on playing in front of fans at regular-season ballparks;
- no relevant travel restrictions throughout the U.S. and Canada;
- Manfred determining, after consulting with the union and medical experts, that there is no risk to players, staff or fans to play games with fans at all 30 regular-season ballparks, provided that MLB and the union “will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutral sites.”
Players say the March 26 deal covered salaries and they are under no obligation to revisit the subject. MLB says they are if the plan is to use empty ballparks, which is the current intention.
Some players, notably former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, have said it’s not worth it to them to play for less. Some management officials have said teams should offer a very short schedule, perhaps as short as 50 games.
The players’ plan could push the World Series past Thanksgiving.
Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion to which MLB’s proposal stuck from the season’s original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders as baseball crams the games into 123 days, leaving little room for days off.
MLB’s proposal Tuesday would lower 2020 salaries from about $4 billion to approximately $1.2 billion. The union’s offer would have salaries total about $2.8 billion.
Like MLB, the union would increase postseason teams from 10 to 14. But unlike MLB, the players’ proposal would extend the postseason about a month past its usual end. MLB has said it is worried about a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the autumn.
While management proposed an expanded postseason for 2020 only, the union offered it for this year and next.
Pac-12 testing will be uniform
When Pac-12 student-athletes return to campus this month, they’ll follow the same testing protocols — regardless of the program.
Student-athletes will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and will also undergo antibody testing, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told 247Sports this week. Weekly COVID-19 tests will follow as well.
The conference previously announced its member programs can resume voluntary campus workouts June 15, though the state of Washington’s guidelines have yet to allow for such activities. Still, when the Huskies do eventually return to Seattle, they’ll be expected to adhere to the conferencewide testing requirements announced by Scott on Monday.
The coordination hasn’t been nearly as cohesive elsewhere nationally. To this point, no other Power Five conference has announced uniform testing policies for its athletes’ return to campus. Arkansas, for example, will test only those athletes showing symptoms or returning from hot spots in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans upon their arrival on campus.
Elsewhere
Rugby: The first England-Australia rugby league series in 17 years has been canceled.
England’s Rugby Football League and the Australian Rugby League Commission made the joint announcement.
England was to play Australia at Bolton on Oct 31, at Leeds on Nov. 7, and for the first time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Nov. 14.
Tennis: The International Tennis Federation and four Grand Slam tournaments are pledging more than $300,000 in financial support for wheelchair athletes and national event hosts affected financially by the pandemic.
Wheelchair tennis players who earned under $100,000 in prize money last year and meet certain ranking requirements can apply for a grant under the program.
The wheelchair tennis tour has been suspended since March and at least until the end of July because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Soccer: Brazilian club Vasco da Gama said 16 of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Rio de Janeiro club says the positive results came after tests were conducted on about 250 people.
Three players have already recovered and the others remain separated from the group.
