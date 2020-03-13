BOSTON — The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, sacrificing the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world’s most prestigious long-distance run.
In delaying the marathon from April 20 to Sept. 14, the city avoids for now an event that draws more than 30,000 runners from around the world, packs them in buses and starting corrals and then sends them off on a 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay. An estimated 1 million people line the course as it winds through eight cities and towns, high-fiving, hugging and even kissing the runners along the way.
The Boston Marathon has never been canceled since the first edition in 1897, when 15 men drew a starting line in the dirt in Ashland and headed for the city to commemorate the first modern Olympic Games the previous year. In 1918, the format was modified to a relay race due to World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many runners were still on the course.
“We’ve shown before that whatever the challenge to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston Strong,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday. “The marathon is Boston. It connects us. It reflects us. It brings out our community spirit and our resiliency.”
It is the first time that the race won’t be held in April.
Elsewhere
Olympics: The Greek Olympic committee suspended the rest of its torch relay on Friday because of the “unexpectedly large crowd” that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The committee said a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.
Horse racing: A major prep race for the Kentucky Derby will be run as scheduled next week, without spectators.
Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans is joining other tracks in banning fans through the remainder of its racing meet that ends March 29. Only essential staff and credentialed horsemen and media will be in attendance.
The $1 million Louisiana Derby will run as scheduled on March 21. The race offers the winner 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
Southeastern Conference: The SEC has suspended all athletic activities at least through April 15. The events called off include competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings.
Diving: USA Diving is immediately suspending all of its activities for 30 days. That includes camps, conferences and any travel to gatherings.
The sport’s governing body is also recommending all sanctioned activities be suspended for the same amount of time.
Sliding: Sliding season in the U.S. is over. USA Bobsled and Skeleton said it is canceling its national championships, which were to take place later this month in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Running: The London Marathon scheduled for April 26 has been postponed to Oct. 4.
Cycling: The Giro d’Italia has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The first three stages of the Italian race were scheduled to take place in Hungary in May, but the country has banned large outdoor sporting events. Race organizer RCS Sport says the entire race was postponed after they were informed by the organizing committee of the Hungarian stages that those three legs could not be held on the scheduled dates.
Iditarod: Officials with the world’s most famous sled dog race said they have postponed postrace events in Nome, Alaska. The Iditarod has postponed both the awards banquet set for March 22 and the meet-the-mushers event set for March 21, both in Nome, where the winner is expected some time next week.
