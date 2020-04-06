The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials said Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters being played two weeks before Thanksgiving.
Still to be determined is when — or even if — golf can resume depending on the spread of COVID-19 that has shut down sports worldwide.
The R&A announced that the British Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England, will be pushed back until July 15-18 in 2021, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews in 2022. The British Open last was canceled in 1945 because of World War II.
The Masters, which was supposed to start Thursday, was rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. That would follow the PGA Championship on Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco and the U.S. Open — still at Winged Foot in New York — for Sept. 17-20.
The new schedule features: Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship; Aug. 13-16: End of PGA Tour regular season at Wyndham Championship; Aug. 20-23: Start of FedEx Cup playoffs at The Northern Trust; Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship, second playoff event; Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup; Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open at Winged Foot; Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Two more golf events on the European Tour were called off Monday, ensuring there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest. The Trophée Hassan II — scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 — was postponed, while the following week’s Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was canceled and will now be played in 2021. Eleven tour events have been either postponed or canceled because of the virus outbreak, stretching back to the Kenya Open on March 15.
NFL to conduct draft without gatherings
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.
The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.
Several team general managers had sought a delay in the draft. But the owners pushed for the draft, the NFL’s biggest offseason event, to take place as scheduled.
Plans for televising the draft have not been finalized, though it is expected that ESPN and NFL Network will do so, perhaps in a joint effort.
The NFL also is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the pandemic.
For the time being, NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing.
Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches — Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants — to begin participating in conditioning drills and light workouts. However, because of COVID-19, players are not allowed to be at team facilities.
It was expected that those teams would begin meeting Monday via videoconferencing. But the NFL informed teams on Friday they will be notified once the league and NFLPA determine the scope and earliest possible date when they may begin their offseason workout programs.
Specifically, the league is discussing possible revisions to the offseason workout program that would permit teams to conduct classroom instruction and workouts on a virtual basis while team facilities remain closed.
In the meantime, teams may provide players with playbooks and video on iPads, Microsoft Surface tablets, or other similar units for voluntary use by the player away from the team facility.
Anti-doping group shifts money for virus testing
The nonprofit that raises funds for 80% of the world’s anti-doping research is shifting $120,000 to conduct 15,000 COVID-19 tests that will help scientists get a better sense of how many people have the coronavirus but show no symptoms.
The Partnership for Clean Competition, a research group founded in 2008 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, the NFL, Major League Baseball and the U.S. Olympic Committee, is teaming with University of Southern California, Stanford and a Salt Lake City lab known for its anti-doping work to conduct tests among the public.
Identifying asymptomatic people who are infected, and those who have been infected and recovered, is seen as a key to helping control the spread of the virus.
Penske cancels Detroit IndyCar doubleheader
Roger Penske canceled the doubleheader race at Detroit and adjusted the IndyCar schedule as the series remains on hold.
Penske said he had no choice but to cancel the two races at Belle Isle because Michigan is under a stay-at-home order and workers cannot begin constructing the track. Penske is the promoter of that race.
IndyCar is tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.
To ensure a 15-race schedule, IndyCar will now run doubleheaders at Iowa Speedway, Laguna Speedway in California and return for a second race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October. It is the third schedule revision for the series, and Penske has already moved the Indianapolis 500 to August and off Memorial Day weekend for the first time in race history.
Sports COVID-19 relief efforts are growing
The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has initiated a multifaceted response to assist with coronavirus relief efforts.
The foundation will donate $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund, as well three $25,000 donations to Charlotte, N.C., nonprofit organizations. The foundation has pledged another $75,000 for future to-be-determined needs resulting from COVID-19.
Hornets employees have also pledged to complete 1,000 hours of in-home volunteerism. That will include writing letters and cards to patients, making phone calls, administrative work, and utilizing their various skills to assist others.
In similar developments:
- The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers have issued a challenge to area residents: raise $200,000 for the city’s 12 community centers by noon Thursday and the two professional teams will kick in an extra $420,000. The community centers are helping to feed, support and care for vulnerable residents. The announcement came one day after Colts owner Jim Irsay donated more than 10,000 of the hard-to-find N-95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health for health care workers.
- Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal each pledged $250,000 to help provide meals for those affected by the pandemic in Boston and St. Louis.
- Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, have started a program to donate meals to medical workers in Ohio and Texas hospitals.
