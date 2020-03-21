DENVER — U.S. Olympic leaders are facing a growing rebellion inside their ranks about holding the Tokyo Games.
A board member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee countered leadership by criticizing the IOC, and the USA Track and Field chief added to the call for a postponement because of the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.
USATF CEO Max Siegel sent a two-page note to his counterpart at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to advocate for a delay.
It came late Friday, only a few hours after USA Swimming’s CEO sent a similar letter.
Now, the sports that accounted for 65 of America’s 121 medals and 175 of its 554 athletes at the last Summer Games are on record in urging, in Siegel’s words, “the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”
Also focused on leadership was Steve Mesler, a USOPC board member and Olympic champion bobsledder. In a blog post Friday, Mesler leveled much much more criticism toward the IOC than Hirshland or the board chairwoman, Susanne Lyons, did in earlier statements and interviews.
Other national committees are also calling on the IOC to act. The federations in Norway and Brazil went public with requests to postpone. The Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.
Men’s world hockey event canceled
Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the coronavirus pandemic led the International Ice Hockey Federation to cancel the men’s world hockey championships.
The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was announced Saturday and essentially wipes out the IIHF’s entire spring calendar of world championship of events.
The governing body previously canceled the women’s world hockey championships set to be held in Canada and the men’s under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month.
Elsewhere in hockey, a second player on the Ottawa Senators tested positive for COVID-19, the team said, making him the second known positive result among NHL players. As with the first player, whose positive result and “mild” symptoms were disclosed by the club late Tuesday, the Senators did not identify the player.
Some of golf’s minor tours playing through
The major golf tours may have shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, but a handful of minor tours are playing through.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of people questioning why we’re playing, but everyone is playing golf anyway,” Swedish star Anna Nordqvisit said after winning a Cactus Tour event at Moon Valley Country Club on Friday in Phoenix.
The Cactus and Outlaw tours have pushed on in Arizona, which has among the fewest coronavirus cases in the United States with around 64.
The Outlaw Tour, a men’s tour with events across the Phoenix area, held a three-day tournament this week at Western Skies Golf Course in Gilbert. Jared de Toit, a PGA Tour Latinoamerica player, shot a final-round 59 on Thursday, but lost in a playoff to fellow Canadian Wil Bateman.
Elsewhere
Horse racing: Gulfstream Park has dropped purses for its seven stakes races on Florida Derby day by 20.5%, saying the changes were necessitated by the loss of on-track handle and revenue from the track’s casino.
The biggest hit went to the Florida Derby, which was to have a $1 million purse and now will be run next Saturday for $750,000.
Gulfstream was dark Friday while updating its safety protocols. The track in Hallandale Beach, Fla., resumed live racing on Saturday even while several top jockeys were choosing not to race because of health concerns.
Gulfstream has closed racing to all fans since March 13.
Auto racing: Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus. Hamilton said he’s shown “zero symptoms.”
