Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s support to get sports back up and running took another step forward on Sunday, as he encouraged New York’s professional sports teams to begin working out.
Cuomo, while speaking during a news conference at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, said all New York professional sports teams — like the Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Islanders and Bills — can start training in the state beginning immediately.
The governor has been adamant about reopening facilities to sports teams for weeks, which is a good sign for the Mets and Yankees as they hope to open the regular season at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium by early July. But sources told the Daily News that both teams plan to begin spring training at their respective facilities in Florida, instead of New York.
“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,” Cuomo said. “I believe sports can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena. Do it! Do it! Work out the economics if you can. We want you up.”
The Jets and Giants train in New Jersey, and both teams would be subject to state regulations.
Cuomo’s permission doesn’t mean much for the Knicks and Nets, either.
Most of the Knicks and Nets players have left the area during the coronavirus pandemic. Although over half the NBA’s teams have opened their practice facilities, the locations for the Knicks and Nets remain closed.
The NBA has only approved voluntary workouts with social-distancing rules at practice facilities.
Larson captures World of Outlaws dirt-track race
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Mo., a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Cup event with live fans in the dirt series’ return from a pandemic suspension.
With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval.
Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.
Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.
On Friday night in the Pevley opener, Sweet edged Larson by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. In qualifying Friday, Larson became the first Sprint Car driver to break 10 seconds at the track, turning a lap in 9.995.
Russell easily wins virtual Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 driver George Russell won the virtual Monaco Grand Prix race by a large margin on the day the race would have been held.
The 22-year-old British driver, who races for the Williams team in F1, finished 39 seconds ahead of former F1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez of Mexico.
Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco and lives near the actual race track’s start line, finished in third place. He was 15 seconds behind Gutiérrez.
F1 has been holding virtual races because the real series has not started this year because of the pandemic. The first 10 races have been either postponed or canceled. Monaco was canceled for the first time in 66 years.
Elsewhere
Soccer: BATE Borisov won the Belarusian Cup with thousands of fans watching in a rare case of a soccer trophy being decided during the pandemic.
The Belarus soccer federation said that 5,761 tickets were sold for the game.
That was only a fraction of the stadium’s capacity so that fans would be spaced around the arena. However, many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups.
BATE beat Dynamo Brest 1-0 with a goal from defender Zakhar Volkov from a corner right at the end of extra time.
