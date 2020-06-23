BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.
Raising questions about the full-fledged return of tennis, including the U.S. Open, planned for August, Djokovic is the fourth player to come down with COVID-19 after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
“We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons,” Djokovic said in a posting on social media Tuesday. “We were wrong and it was too soon.”
The rest of his Adria Tour, which was supposed to head to Bosnia next, was called off.
Jokic quarantining after positive test
A source said All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia.
Jokic is expected to be back in Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month, the source said.
ESPN and The Denver Post previously reported Jokic’s positive test.
Jokic is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this season for Denver. Only four other players — Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Atlanta’s John Collins and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — are averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season.
When the season resumes July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, the Nuggets will start with a 43-22 record, placing them 1½ games behind second-place Los Angeles Clippers and 1½ games ahead of fourth-place Utah in the Western Conference playoff race.
Minor league teams sue insurance providers
Fifteen minor league baseball teams have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract by insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the pandemic.
Major League Baseball said Monday night that it will attempt to play a 60-game regular season, but its minor league clubs — many under threat of losing affiliations amid negotiations with MLB — are unlikely to play until at least 2021.
Minor league franchises said in the suit filed Tuesday that even though they continue to pay yearly premiums to insurance providers for business-interruption insurance, they have been denied coverage after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred indefinitely suspended their seasons in March.
Minor league teams are mostly small, independently owned businesses, and their model depends on affiliates receiving players, coaches and other team personnel provided by major league clubs.
Government restrictions on mass gatherings are also precluding minor league teams from hosting fans at their ballparks, by far the greatest source of revenues for those franchises. Over 40 million fans attended minor league games involving 176 affiliates last season.
The suit claims teams are stuck with over $2 million in expenses on average, including as much as $1 million in ballpark lease payments, marketing costs, food and beverage supplies, and salaries and benefits for permanent employees.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, names Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., Acadia Insurance Co., National Casualty Co., Scottsdale Indemnity Co., and Scottsdale Insurance Co. as defendants.
The minor league clubs listed in the suit are the Chattanooga Lookouts, Augusta GreenJackets, Boise Hawks, Columbia Fireflies, Eugene Emeralds, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Frederick Keys, Greenville Drive, Idaho Falls Chukars, Inland Empire 66ers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, San Antonio Missions, Stockton Ports and Delmarva Shorebirds.
Elsewhere
Soccer: U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah. Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus for their decisions not to play.
The Challenge Cup opens Saturday with a game between the Thorns and the defending champion North Carolina Courage.
Rapinoe’s team, OL Reign, did not provide a reason for her decision to sit out.
Meanwhile, the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame postponed its 2020 induction ceremony to 2021. This year’s induction ceremony had been scheduled for Sept. 19-20 in Frisco, Texas, where the Hall of Fame is located.
Members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted together in a ceremony next year.
Voting for the 2020 class was completed earlier this year but not yet announced.
Golf: Cameron Champ tested positive for the coronavirus when he arrived for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test.
Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week.
Champ tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He did not play last week at Harbour Town and was tested upon arrival at TPC River Highlands.
He withdrew from the tournament and must self-isolate for at least 10 days.
Running: The Twin Cities Marathon will be held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, the latest road race altered, postponed or canceled by the pandemic.
Twin Cities in Motion, the marathon’s organization, said that the 39th edition of the event will not be staged as usual on Oct. 4 in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Registered runners instead can run any 26.2-mile distance during the month of October and submit their times online to receive the finisher T-shirt and medal. The Boston Marathon recently announced a similar, crowd-free format.
Horse racing: Monmouth Park will reopen for simulcast wagering and sports betting on July 2, with live horse racing returning the following day.
The complex will operate at 25% capacity as part of New Jersey’s second stage of loosening of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The racetrack has been closed to the public since March 16 because of the pandemic.
The 37-day meet runs through Sept. 27, highlighted by the $1 million Haskell Invitational on July 18.
NHL: Pittsburgh is out of the running to be one of the two hubs for the NHL when the league resumes its season.
The Penguins submitted what the club called an “aggressive” bid to be a hub city and was among the 10 finalists — including seven in the U.S. — announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. They announced Tuesday they weren’t selected, joining the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Colleges: Maine’s Bowdoin College and UMass Boston are canceling their fall sports schedules because of the pandemic.
Bowdoin President Clayton Rose cited limitations on campus attendance in an announcement detailing the school’s plans for the fall semester. UMass Boston interim Chancellor Katherine Newman said the school will focus on remote instruction in the fall with no on-ground student activities.
Both schools compete in Division III. Bowdoin has 31 varsity teams. UMass Boston has 18.
