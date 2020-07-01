CHICAGO — The NHL reportedly has chosen Edmonton and Toronto as the hub cities to host the playoffs — and the league will let teams play on home ice — a combination that creates a disadvantage for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sportsnet, TSN and CBC Sports all reported Wednesday that the two Canadian cities will be announced as NHL hubs. A league official the Chicago Tribune reached Wednesday could not verify those selections.
If that is the case, it not only means Chicago is out of the running as a hub city candidate, but also creates a scenario in which the 12th-seeded Hawks would have to play up to five games in their play-in series against the fifth-seeded Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, the Oilers’ arena.
Last month, league officials said they preferred to have the 12 Western Conference teams play in the eastern hub, and vice versa, to avoid any appearance of a team having home-ice advantage. But Sportsnet reported the hubs likely won’t switch conferences. That means Edmonton would host the Western Conference series.
Some players and team executives have downplayed the significance of home ice because games will be played without fans present. And league safety protocols likely would sequester all players, regardless of whether they’re in their home city.
Onetime hub city front-runner Las Vegas likely fell out of favor with the NHL’s Return to Play committee as cases of COVID-19 spiked in Nevada in recent days.
Entire FC Dallas team in quarantine
Six players with FC Dallas tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament.
The club said the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the monthlong tournament starting next week.
The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.
The names of the players were not released.
The league said that no other team has been in contact with the FC Dallas delegation since its arrival.
All of the league’s 26 teams are sequestered in hotels in advance of the tournament played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World. The tournament opens Wednesday.
MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, after the league’s teams had played two games.
Women’s Open to rely on rankings, money
The USGA is leaning more on the world ranking for pros and amateurs, along with current money lists on American tours, to create a U.S. Women’s Open field that will not have qualifying because of the pandemic.
The exemption categories announced Wednesday were designed to reflect a typical U.S. Women’s Open field, and 100 women already are exempt for the 156-player field Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Missing from the list are former Women’s Open champion Cristie Kerr and two-time major champion Stacy Lewis, though both have opportunities through the LPGA Tour money list and four other tournaments when the tour resumes.
The exemption categories are similar to how the USGA created a 144-man field for the U.S. Open in September.
The USGA expanded the women’s world ranking from the top 50 to the top 75, using the March 16 ranking, the last one available before the pandemic shut down golf worldwide.
Staley turns to Zoom for U.S. roster contacts
NEW YORK — Coach Dawn Staley would be preparing the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the pandemic.
Instead, the former Virginia star will hold a Zoom conference call Wednesday with players who are vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics are held next year.
“Although we have things we’re dealing with in our personal lives and our basketball lives, we’ll get together to talk about some things, say hello to each other and get a virtual hug,” said Staley, a three-time Olympic basketball gold-medal winner.
These days, Staley is focused on getting her South Carolina women’s team back on campus in a safe environment. Her team finished No. 1 in the last Associated Press poll and won the SEC tournament before the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus. Some players will return in mid-July, but they won’t get on the basketball court until August, she said.
Elsewhere
Mexico: Tthe Mexican Baseball League has canceled its season, noting it was the first time in 95 years the whole schedule was scratched. The summer season had been scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players.
Horse racing: With the opening of the thoroughbred season at Monmouth Park days away, chief executive Dennis Drazin knows the odds are against the track making a profit.
The pandemic has idled the New Jersey shore facility for almost two months while officials in the hard-hit state waited for the risks from COVID-19 to subside. The track reduced the scheduled 56-day meet to 37 dates.
The wait ends Friday. Monmouth Park is starting with an unexpected daily double. It will have racing and people in attendance, a rarity at major tracks around the country.
Fans entering the facility will have their temperatures taken and be asked about potential contact with people infected with the coronavirus. Once inside, they will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Track capacity has been limited to 25%, roughly 15,000 fans.
