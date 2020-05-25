Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.
The 57-year-old Hall of Famer who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA said Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.
Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was doing fine after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital and fans for their thoughts and prayers.
“My father is now home and getting better,” Ewing Jr. wrote.
As a player, the 7-foot Patrick Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship and reach two other title games. During his four years playing, Georgetown went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.
He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.
Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks.
NHL targets next month
to take step toward return
TORONTO — The NHL hopes to have players back in team facilities soon — with plenty of precautions.
The league, which paused its season on March 12 because of the pandemic, released a memo Monday that said it is targeting early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice rinks and allowing small, voluntary group workouts on and off the ice.
“It has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last,” the NHL said. “We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the club’s markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties.”
The NHL, which has worked closely with the NHL Players’ Association on the phased approach, said that while it views the protocol as “very comprehensive ... (it) cannot mitigate all risk.”
If the Phase 2 plan gets the green light, on-ice sessions will be noncontact and involve up to six players, who will be expected to maintain physical distancing. Players will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting facilities, and when not able to physically distance.
“Players are not required to wear face coverings when they are exercising or on the ice,” the memo said.
Europe’s top hoops league drops rest of season
Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season Monday, saying health concerns had to be paramount despite numerous attempts to find ways to resume play.
The EuroLeague, which consists of 18 teams across 10 European nations, had been suspended since March 12. League officials said they “explored every possible option” in trying to find a way to resume the season.
The news came only two days after the NBA announced it, along with the National Basketball Players Association, has entered discussions with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.
Elsewhere
Baseball: Japan’s professional season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans. League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement fter an online meeting with representatives of the league’s 12 teams.
The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.
Teams can being practice games on June 2.
Soccer: The top women’s league in England was canceled with no decision reached on which teams have won the title and been relegated.
The decision was taken to end the Women’s Super League following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs,” the Football Association said, and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”
Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had seven games still to play — one more than City. Defending champion Arsenal was a further 3 points behind and also had a game in hand. If the league was decided on average points per game, Chelsea would win the title.
The National Women’s Soccer League says players may start training in small groups, provided it is done under league protocols and meets the requirements of local authorities.
Teams will be able to progress to full team training on May 30 once they complete five days of small group training.
Tennis: The French tennis federation will set aside $9.8 million for its players who financially struggle as a result of the pandemic.
The money will come from a $38.1 million support plan for French tennis as a whole.
It will go to the players ranked outside the Top 100 who won’t receive any compensation from tennis’ international governing bodies.
The men’s and women’s professional tours are suspended until at least July 13.
Skiing: The Italian Winter Sports Federation would like to postpone next year’s Alpine world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo until March 2022.
Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò revealed the plans during an interview with RAI state TV on Sunday night.
Malagò says “this is the best solution” in order to avoid the championships being canceled or shortened after the fallout in Italy from the pandemic.
