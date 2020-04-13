The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Sports Radio 910 The Fan have partnered for the “Bring It Home Funn-raiser,” which will take place on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., to help those fighting against COVID-19 in the region. The radio fundraiser will include celebrity guests and prize giveaways.
Following the 500 Bases of Love fundraiser on Thursday morning by Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Squirrels’ vice president and COO, he will join Wes McElroy on Sports Radio 910 The Fan and on FM at 105.1. Throughout the program, listeners will be encouraged to make donations at TheFanRichmond.com.
Each $11 donation, in honor of the Flying Squirrels’ 11th season in Richmond, will enter the donor for a chance to be a “Squirrels Player for a Day.” The prize winner will attend a Squirrels game and receive a jersey and a hat, take batting practice on the field, shag fly balls in the outfield, have an autograph and photo session with players, sit in the dugout before the game and meet with the media afterward (must be 18 or older to win).
Elsewhere in baseball, six Milwaukee Brewers players and longtime team broadcaster Bob Uecker are contributing to a $1 million fund that the franchise has established to assist game-day workers at Miller Park who have lost wages because of the pandemic.
Outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun was the first to commit by providing a $100,000 pledge to the fund. Uecker followed with a $50,000 pledge. Outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich and pitchers Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom and Brent Suter provided additional pledges to bring the total to $300,000.
Second XFL ends in bankruptcy
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The WWE-backed XFL had canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
The league said Monday it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
The XFL also played one season in 2001.
Reset aids banned athletes
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Athletes completing doping bans over the next year will be eligible to compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympics, an unintended effect of the pandemic that has some crying foul.
Turkish runner Gamze Bulut, for example, will now have plenty of time to qualify for a games she likely would have missed had they gone ahead as scheduled.
“It doesn’t seem like a fair punishment,” Irish race walker Brendan Boyce said. “They haven’t really missed the events they were supposed to miss.”
The 2020 Olympics were postponed last month for one year, with the opening ceremony now set for July 23, 2021.
Bulut originally won a silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the 2012 London Olympics but was stripped of her medal because of irregularities in her biological passport, which monitors an athlete’s blood profile. She was given a four-year ban that began in 2016 and expires on May 29 — giving her an unexpected full year to qualify for Tokyo.
The Athletics Integrity Unit estimates that about 40 of the 200 or so banned track and field athletes who stand to gain from the Olympic postponement are international-level competitors.
Elsewhere
Washington State: Athletics director Pat Chun, football coach Nick Rolovich, and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith will all take voluntary 5% pay cuts through the end of the 2020-21 academic year due to revenue reductions caused by the pandemic.
NFL: The Cleveland Browns will donate net proceeds from sales of their new jerseys to a fund aiding health care professionals, first responders and others who have served during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the NFL and its players union agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs until every team is permitted to open its facilities. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and nonfootball educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo sent to the teams that was obtained by The Associated Press.
NBA: Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday because of complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus.
Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has donated 650 computers to children in need so they can continue learning with schools shut down because of the new coronavirus. Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation teamed with Comp-U-Dopt and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s office of education to provide computers to underprivileged children across the city.
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has purchased 100,000 PPE masks for use by the city of Detroit.
Lacrosse: The Premier Lacrosse League postponed the start of its 2020 season. The season was scheduled to start May 29 in Foxborough, Mass. The PLL plans to announce a new start date sometime in May.
