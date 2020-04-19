RALEIGH, N.C. — Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.
Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state’s tracks, again without fans.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.
MLB to allow teams to furlough nonplayers
Anyone who works for a baseball team but can’t pitch, hit, or run might have one last paycheck to last them through the pandemic.
Major League Baseball will inform teams on Monday that they can furlough or reduce the pay of coaches, managers, scouts and some front-office personnel as soon as May, a report from The Athletic said. Though ballclubs aren’t required to shave payroll, commissioner Rob Manfred’s planned May 1 suspension of Uniform Employee Contracts permits teams to make cuts at their discretion to manage falling revenues during baseball’s coronavirus shutdown.
Manfred has so far declined to activate a similar provision in its major league Uniform Player Contracts, which lets the commissioner suspend contracts “during any national emergency during which Major League Baseball is not played.”
The league and the Players Association agreed to a deal that advanced their players at least $170 million through April and May per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan — money they can keep even if the 2020 season gets axed.
Meanwhile, thousands of seasonal stadium workers — including ballpark employees at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field — have weathered the pandemic without an income, as the ballparks that employ them and their comparable job markets remain on indefinite hold.
Many of those stadium staffers were encouraged by their respective teams to apply for discretionary, need-based relief grants — though not all are immediately eligible.
Elsewhere
Soccer: The stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing center.
The appointment-only center has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service staff and other key workers.
The sport has resumed in Turkmenistan with spectators as the Central Asian nation lifted a suspension of its national league. Around 500 people attended Sunday’s game between Altyn Asyr and Kopetdag in a 20,000-capacity stadium in the capital, Ashgabat. It was the first game played in the Yokary Liga since March 20. The game ended 1-1.
Meanwhile, players and coaches at Roma have waived their salary for four months to help the Italian club get through a crisis sparked by the pandemic.
With Roma having not played a competitive match since March 1, the players and coaching staff will forgo salaries due to them for March, April, May and June.
