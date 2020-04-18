Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks, but its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options.
The New York Racing Association helps produce “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is the struggling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure during trying times.
“Horse racing has been a welcome substitute for other events that are currently unavailable,” Fox Sports executive vice president Mike Mulvihill said. “Viewing of horse racing has tripled over last year.”
For a sport that usually only garners national attention from the Kentucky Derby through Triple Crown season, horse racing is benefiting from being the only game in town. Total viewership on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network is up 206% in 2020 from the same time last year.
More casual bettors are signing up for NYRA’s program, as well as FanDuel Racing. NYRA chief revenue officer Tony Allevato said it had signed up seven times the amount of people over the past three weeks than the rest of the year combined and has offered things like $20 free bets to get beginners familiar with the sport.
In another horse racing development, the English Derby will take place early July under the British Horseracing Authority’s “best-case scenario” planning for a resumption of racing. It was originally scheduled for June 6.
Racing is currently suspended indefinitely in Britain and the season’s first four Classics have been delayed from their usual slots in the calendar.
Serena Williams’ coach to start tennis league
Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said he is starting an independent tennis league to have professionals play matches without spectators starting in May at his academy in Nice, France.
The ATP and WTA professional tours have been on hold since March because of the pandemic and are suspended at least until mid-July.
Mouratoglou announced his venture Saturday, calling it the Ultimate Tennis Showdown or UTS.
He said the plan is to livestream 10 matches per weekend for five weekends in May and June.
The competition is slated to start May 16. That is when 10th-ranked David Goffin of Belgium, a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, is scheduled to face 103rd-ranked Alexei Popyrin of Australia, whose father is the co-founder of the UTS.
The next Grand Slam tournament on the calendar is supposed to be the U.S. Open, which is planning to begin main-draw competition on Aug. 31 in New York.
The French Open’s start was postponed from May until September, while Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic said he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked players financially affected by the pandemic.
Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”
Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.
Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.
Elsewhere
Golf: The San Diego Junior Golf Association canceled the 53rd annual IMG Academy Junior World Championships set for July 4-10. The event annually attracts more than 1,250 golfers from more than 50 countries to Torrey Pines and other San Diego golf courses
Many of PGA and LPGA players faced their initial international competition at the Junior Worlds. Tiger Woods was a six-time winner. Other champions included Lorena Ochoa, Amy Alcott, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Craig Stadler, Corey Pavin, John Cook, Billy Mayfair, Anthony Kim and Jason Day.
The tournament has long been known as a recruiting haven for college coaches.
Soccer: Soccer matches and other sports events in Spain will take place in empty venues at least until the end of the summer, the mayor of Madrid said Saturday.
José Luis Martínez-Almeida told the Onda Cero radio station that the pandemic likely “won’t be under control” by then for events with big crowds to resume normally.
Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries with more than 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 20,000 have died in the European nation.
Baseball: The Philadelphia Phillies do not know when or if their season will begin, but the organization has committed to paying their full-time employees through at least the end of May.
John Middleton, the team’s managing partner, emailed team employees to inform them that the ownership group has agreed to not reduce salaries or benefits through May of 2020. The team, along with all 30 major league franchises, had previously said there would be no changes to pay through April.
