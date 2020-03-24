CLEMSON, S.C. — It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn’t do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and their families.
The NCAA said Tuesday the couple can resume their fundraising efforts after Clemson officials had shut down their gofundme.com page — “COVID-19 Family Relief and Support” — for fear the quarterback was committing a violation.
Lawrence, the Tigers’ star quarterback, and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry received the go-ahead from the governing body for the page after Clemson’s compliance office had halted their efforts Monday afternoon — hours after they launched it.
Horse track threatens legal action againstBroward County ban
Gulfstream Park plans to continue racing Wednesday and hold Saturday’s Florida Derby as scheduled, despite Broward County’s ban on nonessential business and the city of Hallandale Beach asking the horse racing track to shut down and postpone the Derby, Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana told the Sun Sentinel on Tuesday.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Javellana said the track has threatened legal action against the city if it tried to prevent racing.
Gulfstream Park closed its restaurants and casino and banned spectators voluntarily before the county order went into effect Monday morning, Javellana said. The county order describes essential businesses as grocery stores, doctor’s offices, gas stations, pharmacies and several other types of businesses. But the park is planning to continue horse races though the city asked it to postpone the races.
Women’s Hall ceremony delayed
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s newest class won’t get inducted until next year. Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame officials said Tuesday their scheduled June 13 induction ceremony has been postponed to June 12, 2021, at Knoxville, Tenn. The induction class features Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson and Carol Stiff.
VHSL delays decision on options
The Virginia High School League crisis management team on Tuesday unanimously recommended delaying a decision on summer options for spring sports until May.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and the governor. We must make that our number one priority,” said VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The crisis management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May.”
NASCAR orders staff pay cuts
NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its company until the series returns to racing.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps sent a memo to employees Tuesday saying all officers will have a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will see their salary reduced by 20%. NASCAR is suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup races.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers have done an about-face on cutting salaries for employees making more than $100,000. A day after announcing the temporary 20% pay cuts because of the economics effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the teams’ co-owners rescinded them.
But the Montreal Canadiens are temporarily laying off 60% of employees while the National Hockey League season is suspended.
Groupe CH, which owns hockey’s most storied club, says the layoffs go into effect March 30. Groupe CH also is establishing a $6 million assistance fund that will enhance employment insurance to make sure employees receive 80% of their salary for the following eight weeks and be available for loans to employees.
Elsewhere
NFL: The Arizona Cardinals made a $1 million donation to help those in the state affected by the pandemic.
The Cardinals are working with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to launch an initiative that will help fund protective equipment for medical personnel, support nonprofits like food banks and homeless shelters, and provide disadvantaged students with technology to help with online learning.
Jacksonville owner Shad Khan committed $1 million to northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
College basketball: Lee Green, a defensive standout who played on two NCAA tournament teams for St. John’s, has died. He was 49.
The Big East Conference school announced the death on Tuesday without identifying a cause. The New York Post quoted former teammate and friend Lamont Middleton in reporting Mr. Green’s death was related to the coronavirus.
A New York City native, Mr. Green played for St. John’s from 1991 to 1994, playing his first season under Lou Carnesecca and his final two for Brian Mahoney. He averaged 2.3 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.