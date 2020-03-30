As Major League Baseball and the players’ union contemplate ways to create a schedule for whenever the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart raised a concern shared by others around the sport: Could trying to cram in games, and maybe extend the season into late November or December, lead to injuries?
“The player safety piece is a big thing,” Barnhart, a union representative, said Monday on a conference call with reporters.
That involves how many off days are salvaged in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in any given week and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter-than-usual offseason.
“Moving forward, I don’t think you can do things that are going to compromise the integrity of next season, as well. What I mean by that is forcing the issue of getting so many games in that you risk injury, and you risk major injury to players, because you are trying to get in as many games as you can,” Barnhart said.
That’s also top of mind for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, who already has been ruled out for 2020 while recovering from a second reconstructive surgery on his right elbow.
He’s brought up the idea of trying to return if the season goes into November, but said that’s been “shut down pretty quickly.”
No one knows when baseball and other suspended sports will resume. Spring training was halted on March 12; opening day was supposed to be last week and won’t happen any earlier than mid-May.
“At this point, it’s hard to say what can or should be done. MLB is exhausting all of their brainpower and manpower, along with the 30 clubs, to come up with some ideas and what’s the best way to play a regular season in as many games as possible and get to a playoff scenario,” said Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, whose team has turned over the grounds of its spring facility to public testing for the coronavirus.
MLB and its players are hoping to complete initial discussions on scheduling by April 10. Among the proposals under consideration: pushing back the end of the season, even if it involves using neutral sites and domes to avoid colder weather in many cities; increasing doubleheaders to get more games in per week than usual; playing games without spectators; changing the postseason format.
In other baseball developments:
- The Arizona Diamondbacks are donating an additional $500,000 to help people and organizations affected by the pandemic, bringing the organization’s total contributions to more than $1 million. The franchise donated $550,000 last week and said that money was given to numerous nonprofit organizations that worked in food distribution and also helped support the children of health care workers. The new donation will help those causes in addition to more providing support for the medical and health care fields.
- Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber is donating meals to first responders in Chicago. Schwarber will provide meals to the Chicago Police Department’s 19th District on Thursday as well as to Chicago Fire Department’s Engine Co. 78 firefighters and EMTs over three days to accommodate shift schedules.
U.S. Open site set for patients, food packages
The site of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York is going to be used for 350 temporary hospital beds and to prepare food packages.
U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier said an area that houses indoor courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows will be converted into a medical facility starting Tuesday.
New York state and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.
Widmaier added that kitchens at Louis Armstrong Stadium- will be used for putting together 25,000 meal packages per day for patients, workers, volunteers and schoolchildren in the city.
Elsewhere
Golf: Augusta National is donating $2 million, split evenly to Augusta University to expand testing for the coronavirus and to a local relief agency to help those affected financially by the pandemic.
The gift is in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, the longtime charitable arm for the home of the Masters.
Meanwhile, the Irish Open has become the latest European Tour golf event to be postponed because of the pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled for May 28-31. There will now be no play on the tour until June at the earliest.
Soccer: Atlanta United president Darren Eales said Major League Soccer still intends to play a full 34-game schedule this season, even though the league will be shuttered for at least two months.
Eales says MLS is more fortunate than other leagues around the world that play the traditional fall-to-spring schedule and may have trouble completing their seasons in such a compressed time frame.
MLS was just two weeks into its season when play was halted March 12. The league has set a tentative return date of May 10.
Pro football: The Canadian Football League postponed the start of training camps. The league has not given an indication of when camps might open.
Boxing: The International Boxing Hall of Fame canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June. Executive director Ed Brophy said this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.
The Class of 2020 includes the first female honorees in Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, and Lucia Rijker, along with Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, and Paddy Ryan.
Also selected were promoters Lou DiBella — the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ team president and managing general partner — Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen, and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
