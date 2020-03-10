CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Conference tournaments have been going on all over the country since last week at venues big and small. Most of the biggest conferences such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference begin their men’s tournaments this week at large arenas in major cities.
The NCAA men’s and women’s Division I tournaments begin next week. The NCAA on Tuesday evening said it will make a decision in the “coming days” on what kind of impact the coronavirus will have on the NCAA tournament, which begins next week.
The Ivy League also said it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
At the ACC basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., postgame media interviews and availablity were shifted to the Odeon Theatre instead of locker rooms, with additional player availability to take place in “secured areas designated by the league office.”
Sharks to play in empty arena?
A ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people was issued by the Santa Clara (Calif.) County Public Health Department late Monday, leaving the NHL’s San Jose Sharks with the possibility of playing their next three home games in an empty SAP Center, playing at a neutral site or postponing those games until public health officials deem it safe for large crowds to assemble again.
The ban will take effect Wednesday and last three weeks, affecting the Sharks’ games March 19 against Montreal, March 21 against Boston and March 29 against Arizona. Arena officials said they will review each event scheduled at SAP Center and provide an update “in the coming days.”
Some college basketball and college hockey games have been or will be played in arenas without fans in an effort to keep players safe, but this is the first time a major professional sports team has been affected by extraordinary actions intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
VCU alumni A-10 events canceled
The VCU Office of Alumni Relations has canceled all alumni events in New York City this week surrounding the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament.
The canceled events include a pregame reception planned for Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the site of the tournament; a Ram Fan Fest at The Ainsworth sports bar in Chelsea, scheduled for Thursday; and a “Headshots and Happy Hour” event at Velvet Brooklyn bar and lounge, scheduled for Saturday. Tickets for Thursday’s reception and Saturday’s event will be refunded. The Office of Alumni Relations advises that tickets for Thursday’s game bought through them are still effective. A Friday event with Rodney the Ram at the “Today” show will still take place if VCU wins Thursday.
Elsewhere
Ohio: Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that fans be kept away from all indoor sports events. The state is home to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, among others; the Blue Jackets said they did not plan to keep fans away from games this week. The state is also hosting a number of high school and collegiate tournaments this month and the first games of the NCAA men’s tournament — the First Four — are scheduled for next week in Dayton.
Amherst: For the second consecutive weekend, there won’t be any fans at Amherst’s NCAA tournament games on campus because of the coronavirus outbreak. The school is hosting Division III Sweet 16 games, with the Mammoths playing George Fox on Friday night. Mary Hardin-Baylor will face Christopher Newport in the other women’s basketball game. The semifinals are on Saturday. Amherst hasn’t had any cases of the virus yet. Central Connecticut: Central Connecticut State will not travel to Omaha, Neb., to play a baseball series against Creighton because of concerns about the coronavirus. Central Connecticut State’s athletic department said Tuesday that team schedules were being adjusted in accordance with a directive from the CSCU System Office regarding out-of-state travel and on-campus gatherings of 100 or more people.
