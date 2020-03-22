DALLAS — With the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country, forcing most Americans to stay home, while first-responders and medical personnel are working overtime, Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and a few of his Dallas Cowboys teammates have taken it upon themselves to do their part to help out.
Lawrence organized a food truck ‘pop-up’ Sunday for first responders at the Seago Pantry in Dallas with the plans of giving away 500 meals to those helping the sick and keeping the community safe.
It was also part of a unified effort with his HotBoyz charitable organization, made up of Cowboys defensive teammates, to support local small businesses during the economic downturn.
Cousins Maine lobster, Shivers Lunch Box and Seago Pantry provided the meals on Sunday with Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive tackle Daniel Ross on hand taking pictures and offering smiles of support.
Lawrence credited his daughter Moriah for spurring him into action.
“She was the one that really challenged me to start making a difference out in the community,” Lawrence said. “With this quarantine going on, I wanted to make sure I’m still doing my part and give back to the people of Dallas. My daughter Moriah led the way. This is bigger than football.”
Jays’ chief notes need for more preseason
TORONTO — With no sign of when training camps can resume, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said he thinks major league teams would need at least a month of workouts and exhibition games before regular-season play can begin.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May.
“Knowing that so many players are not even having any access to throwing at all or hitting at all, but most importantly just throwing, and probably limited access to just training and exercise, it’s hard to imagine we could get ready in less than four weeks,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro cautioned that training camps aren’t likely to reopen for some time yet.
“I do think that we’re, by and large, waiting for some sort of flattening of the curve and recognition that we have done our best to limit the strain on the health care system and the economic system,” he said. “Until that time, the exact outcome and impact on our schedule, and all of the corresponding business that cascades off that, really can’t be determined.
“It certainly looks like we are not dealing with days and likely not weeks, but closer to months,” he said.
Shapiro said he expects negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on a plan to compensate players for missed games to conclude “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Magic’s Isaac, church aiding schoolchildren
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the pandemic.
Isaac says he’s partnering with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also said he’ll be helping families obtain boxes of nonperishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.
“There’s a great concern to those kids going hungry at this time. We don’t want that to happen,” Isaac said.
The breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, in line with social-distancing mandates. Isaac said a nurse will be on-site for the pickups as well. Isaac also said there’s a similar plan to help those living in extended-stay hotels.
Isaac was honored by the Magic last year for his commitment to community involvement.
Dubai World Cup put off until 2021
The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year, the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency, said. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over COVID-19 concerns.
