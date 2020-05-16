NEW YORK — Major League Baseball told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game over an 82-game season in empty ballparks, according to a presentation from the commissioner’s office to the union that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Painting a picture of a $10 billion industry shuttered by the contagion, the 12-page document titled “Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance” and dated May 12 was an initial step in negotiations aimed at starting the delayed season around the Fourth of July.
Teams said the proposed method of salvaging a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic would still cause a $4 billion loss and would give major league players 89% of revenue.
They contend they lose more money with each additional game played. The players’ union, however, believes clubs would lose less money with more games. In addition, many teams and/or their owners have stakes in their regional sports network that would benefit from additional games.
Owners voted Monday to propose salaries be based on a 50-50 split of revenue, a framework players say is tantamount to the kind of salary cap they will never accept. Teams gave the players’ association their virus-testing plan Friday and have waited to make their economic proposal.
The New York Yankees alone would have $312 million in local losses when calculating their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. New York’s figure includes about $100 million in payments toward the bonds that financed new Yankee Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were at $232 million in local losses, followed by the New York Mets at $214 million, Chicago Cubs at $199 million and Boston Red Sox at $188 million.
The figures were calculated by MLB and its clubs, and the frequently skeptical union already has requested a slew of documents from MLB.
MLB said 2019 revenue was 39% local gate and other in-park sources, followed by 25% central revenue, 22% local media, 11% sponsorship and 4% other.
Teams fears a second wave of the coronavirus would devastate finances if renewed government restrictions cause cancellation of the postseason, which brings in $787 million in media money. The document details who pays what: $370 million by Fox, $310 million by Turner, $27 million by ESPN, $30 million by the MLB Network and $50 million from international and other.
MLB and the union agreed to a March 26 deal in which players would get a prorated share of their salaries during a shortened season. As part of the agreement, $170 million in salaries are being advanced through May 24. If the season is scrapped, players are guaranteed service time equal to what they accrued in 2019, a key to gaining eligibility for salary arbitration and free agency.
Now that plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July in disinfected stadiums with no gate revenue, at least at the start, MLB says the current economics are not feasible. Players have said they already made a deal and see no need for change.
But that deal is contingent on playing in front of fans at regular-season ballparks.
Loss of guarantee games is big concern
In 2018, with his school facing the possibility of cutting staff to make up a huge shortfall in state funding, Northern Illinois athletics director Sean Frazier added a football game at Florida State to the Huskies’ schedule.
The road trip came with a $1.6 million payout to NIU. “Florida State, essentially, saved people’s jobs,” Frazier said.
Guarantee games, or buy games, are essential to many athletic departments that field Division I football teams but have far smaller budgets than those at Power Five schools. Even before the pandemic spawned a financial crisis, most Group of Five schools were using university funds and student fees to help pay for athletics.
This season, 39 major college football schools have scheduled a total of 49 buy games worth an estimated $65 million. If coronavirus disruptions cause Power Five teams to play more or only conference games, it could leave huge holes in the athletic budgets of schools already stretched thin.
The largest payout for a one-game deal with no return this season reportedly is $1.9 million by Auburn to Massachusetts. UMass has a $10 million budget for football. The Auburn game scheduled for Nov. 14 offsets much of the expenses for the rest of the Minutemen’s schedule, athletics director Ryan Bamford said.
Preakness Stakes is reset for Oct. 3
The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race.
Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the pandemic. The parking lot of the track is currently being used as a drive-through coronavirus testing center.
The makeup date could keep the Preakness as the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, depending on the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby was switched from May 2 to Sept. 5, and the New York Racing Association is trying to determine the best date for the Belmont, originally scheduled for June 6.
In a statement issued Saturday, David O’Rourke, NYRA CEO and president, applauded the decision by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to authorize live horse racing in the state — without fans — beginning June 1.
Live golf back on TV with charity event
Live golf returns to television on Sunday, and it might not look entirely familiar except for the players.
No caddies. The only rake on the golf course will be carried by a PGA Tour rules official. If the flagstick is removed from the cup, it will be handled by another rules official.
And the four players — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff — will be carrying their own bags in the charity Skins game at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.
Golf in Palm Beach County only opened a few weeks ago, and strict policies are in place: arriving 20 minutes before the tee time; flagsticks in the hole; and no raking bunkers.
With only four elite players, PGA Tour rules official Stephen Cox said players can arrive an hour ahead of time for the “TaylorMade Driving Relief” exhibition.
Mike Tirico will host the NBC telecast beginning at 2 p.m. from his home office in Michigan.
Caps’ Gudas wants NHL to cancel season
Citing the players’ health concerns, Washington Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas said the NHL should cancel the rest of its season.
The season was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic, and the league has said it hopes to return. It is reviewing several scenarios, including a format that would have 24 of the 31 teams play in a tournament.
Gudas urged the NHL to bag the season while at a golf tournament in his native Czech Republic.
“If we kept playing, our sport would be swimming against the current a bit,” he said. “Money is money; it’s what currently makes the world go around. It’s a bit sad they are willing to risk the health of so many players for money.”
Earlier in the week, Gary Bettman, the NHL’s commissioner, said canceling the season was “not something I’m even contemplating.”
Meanwhile, one of the engineers of the Miracle on Ice has done his part to congratulate students stuck with virtual graduation ceremonies.
Mike Eruzione, captain of the U.S. team that stunned the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, joined a Zoom call to help celebrate master’s degree graduates from the Manhattanville College School of Professional Studies.
