Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year.
The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by one week.
It's the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The schedule change was announced Friday along with the postponement of three more LPGA Tour events because of the coronavirus. They were to be played the final three weeks of April — in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Meanwhile, the Official World Golf Ranking and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are freezing the rankings since golf is shut down from the coronavirus, with no tournaments on main tours until May at the earliest.
That's particularly significant for the Olympics because qualifying for the 60-player fields is determined by world ranking. Countries are allowed two players, with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15.
XFL cancels the rest of its return season
NEW YORK — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season.
The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
Commissioner Oliver Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.
The XFL had teams in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, and Tampa. T
NWSL is delaying start of regular season
The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season.
The league said it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.
The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.
The nine-team league is embarking on its eighth season. Reign FC was scheduled to play the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in the season opener on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.
Elsewhere
Horse racing: One of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby is being postponed. Oaklawn Park said the Arkansas Derby will be pushed back from April 11 to May 2. That's the day the 146th Kentucky Derby was scheduled to be run, but it has been postponed until Sept. 5.
Meanwhile, Jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr. and Rajiv Maragh have decided to stop riding while horse racing continues in some places without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ortiz, 27, is leading the jockeys' standings at Gulfstream in Florida with 113 wins. The meet is scheduled to continue through the end of March.
Racing at Laurel Park in Maryland is being put on hold. The Maryland Jockey Club said it made the decision following the executive orders of Gov. Larry Hogan, who has banned large gatherings among other things during the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations: Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United, is donating almost $5.4 million to support recovery assistance for the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding, being distributed through his family foundation, is targeted for support in Georgia and Montana.
The foundation will grant $5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The fund is focused on the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations that address food insecurity, housing stability, medical supports and childcare, among other needs.
A $100,000 grant to Hands On Atlanta will ensure 31 AmeriCorps members can continue to support public schools across metro Atlanta. A $100,000 grant to the Atlanta Police Foundation will help maintain adequate staffing and safety for officers.
Also, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has donated 3.5 tons of food with a $100,000 value, providing more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta.
The NBA said it has launched a program called “NBA Together,” in which it expects to see more than $50 million raised and distributed by the NBA family “to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world.”
More than half of that money, about $30 million, has already been pledged by teams and players for various things related to the shutdown such as paying displaced arena workers.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and star guard Luka Doncic are joining with forward Dwight Powell and the club’s foundation to pledge $500,000 to a Dallas hospital to help pay for day care for the children of health care workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The donation is being made to the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital. Cuban said the Mavericks “can’t thank our health care workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own.”
Swimming: The European Swimming Federation said it has decided to postpone the European aquatics championships, which were to be held in May in Budapest, because of travel restrictions and other effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The federation said a tentative date of Aug. 17-30 has been set.
