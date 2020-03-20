In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 photo, Gaby Lopez looks over the green before her putt during a playoff in the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Lopez ran in a 30-foot putt for birdie Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, to defeat Nasa Hataoka in a seven-hole playoff that took an extra day to finish after play was halted Sunday because of darkness. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)