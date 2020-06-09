The LPGA Tour lost its first major event because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.
The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.
The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.
The Evian dates to 1994 when it began as a Ladies European Tour event, and it became part of the LPGA schedule in 2000 when it was the Evian Masters. With one of the higher purses in women’s golf, the LPGA designated it as a fifth major in 2013. It was moved from September to July in 2019 for better weather conditions.
Colleges face task of deciding who gets seats
Athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand for college football are making plans to determine who gets a seat if stadium capacities are reduced because of concerns about the coronavirus.
This is a particularly painful task for athletics director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state and the season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93%.
So which fans will gain entry to 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium if capacity is reduced by half or even 75%?
Moos and his staff are weighing a number of variables, including whether all or some of the seven scheduled home games are played. How much money the season-ticket holder donates annually and how long he or she has owned the season tickets are also factors to determine priority. Moos is quick to point out that doesn’t mean people down the list would get shut out.
“If they haven’t been with us for 40 years and given us a generous amount of money, they’re still fans and there should be a place for them as well,” he said.
Moos said it’s possible some Huskers fans would be allowed to attend five games, some four, some three and others two.
At Alabama, the ticket renewal rate was 90% for 102,000-seat Bryant-Denny Stadium. Spokeswoman Jessica Pare didn’t disclose how Alabama would determine which fans can attend other than to say different models are being considered and “our hope is not to have to use those models.”
At Ohio State, where the renewal rate was 88%, athletics director Gene Smith has said he could envision games played with no more than 40,000 to 50,000 in 102,000-seat Ohio Stadium. Consideration would be given to parents and guests of players, students and faculty.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said there have been orders for 60,000 season tickets at 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium, and no priority system has been finalized. Arkansas has sold 31,000 season tickets and stopped single-game sales until it’s known how many fans will be allowed in 76,000-seat Razorback Stadium.
Pro Football Hall to reopen Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the pandemic.
The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open.
There will be several health and safety guidelines in place for visitors and workers at the shrine. Employees must wear face coverings. They will be encouraged for visitors but not required. Hand-sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the Hall of Fame. Frequent cleansing and disinfecting procedures will be done each day.
Elsewhere
Soccer: The National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, will reopen Wednesday for the first time in nearly three months, but capacity will be limited to 50%. It has been closed since March 13 because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, France’s highest administrative court upheld the decision to cancel the rest of the soccer season and suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division. The Conseil d’Etat issued its ruling after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and the two demoted clubs took the case to court last month in a bid to force the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season.
Georgia Tech: Basketball coach Josh Pastner is among those pushing to allow coaches to work with their players in July in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, a change from voluntary summer workouts.
The Yellow Jackets are reopening their athletic facilities on June 15 for Atlanta-based athletes to work out in small groups, but the sessions must be voluntary.
Pastner said it’s important that basketball coaches be allowed to oversee the workouts beginning in July, given they haven’t been around their players since the pandemic halted sports in mid-March.
The NCAA’s Division I Council is set to take up the proposal at its June 17 meeting, according to Pastner. If it fails to pass, coaches will have to wait until classes begin in August to oversee players workouts.
