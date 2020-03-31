By the end of May, it should be clear whether professional baseball will be played this season. Until then, minor leaguers will be paid.
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that a weekly $400 stipend for minor league players has been extended through May 31. In the unlikely event the season starts before then, salaries would replace stipends.
The money is crucial for minor leaguers, who are not paid during the offseason. The current minimum minor league salaries range from $290 per week in rookie leagues, where the season lasts three months, to $502 per week in Triple-A, where the season lasts five months.
Major league team owners, not minor league team owners, pay minor league players. In its announcement, MLB said it had suspended minor league contracts as a result of the national emergency declared by President Trump.
Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and other veteran major leaguers will receive $4,775 per day in advance pay for the first 60 days of the season during the COVID-19 stoppage, a total of $286,500.
That’s just 2.5% percent of the $193,548 the New York Yankees pitcher and Los Angeles Angels outfielder were scheduled to earn each day during the 186-day season from their $36 million salaries, tied for the major league high this year.
The daily total was obtained by The Associated Press after it was confirmed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association following their agreement last week on how to proceed during the stoppage.
Less veteran players receive smaller amounts specified in the agreement: $16,500, $30,000 or $60,000, depending on the contract.
In other baseball developments:
- Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus, according to his fiance, Nikki Trudeaux. She said the 54-year-old former major leaguer hadn’t declined in his battle. Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the A’s in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, La.
- The new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, along with players, staff and the organization’s charitable arm are donating more than 500,000 meals to Harvesters, a local food bank helping those in need during the pandemic. Royals chairman John Sherman, who purchased the club late last year from David Glass, said his group of players, executives and investors “share a deep connection to the Kansas City community, which is why the entire Royals family is coming together to do our part.”
Santa Anita Derby postponed amid pandemic
LOS ANGELES — Another Kentucky Derby prep is off — for now.
The Santa Anita Derby, the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby, was to be run Saturday. However, it will be postponed until later in the season while Santa Anita remains closed for racing during the pandemic on orders of the Los Angeles County Health Department.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 at the track, officials said Tuesday. It has been closed to the public and only essential personnel have been allowed since March 12. The winter-spring meet is set to end in mid-June.
Santa Anita officials point out that other tracks nationwide are having live racing, including Gulfstream and Tampa Bay Downs in Florida and Oaklawn in Arkansas.
The Santa Anita Derby is the latest in a string of Kentucky Derby preps to be postponed or canceled. The Kentucky Derby itself has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5. Of the major preps, only the Louisiana and Florida derbies have been run since mid-March.
The Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Kentucky also were to be run this weekend. Aqueduct has canceled racing and is being used as a temporary hospital site in hard-hit New York. Keeneland canceled its spring meet.
Andrews suspends Tommy John surgeries
The nation’s leading Tommy John surgeon believes his signature baseball operation isn’t essential, at least during the coronavirus crisis.
Dr. James Andrews temporarily suspended performing Tommy John elbow surgeries at his medical facility in Gulf Breeze, Fla., citing governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order delaying elective medical procedures.
F1 approves changes for season flexibility
PARIS — Rule changes aimed at adding flexibility to the disrupted Formula 1 season were approved on Tuesday.
The first eight of 22 scheduled races this year have been called off, with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the showpiece Monaco GP canceled.
There is currently no start date for the season, with the next races scheduled to be Canada on June 14, France on June 28 and Austria on July 5. Postponed races could be rescheduled later this year, if the championship gets underway.
One main change means that governing body FIA and series owner F1 can modify the race calendar without a consultation process and vote, to save time with quick calls.
Regarding technical rules, the 10 F1 teams are banned from doing any aerodynamic development this year with regard to the 2022 season.
Elsewhere
China: The government ordered all major sports events to remain suspended, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart.
The CBA had hoped to resume play in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport said any large sporting events that draw crowds “are temporarily not being resumed.”
The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions may be lifted. The CBA has been suspended since Jan. 24.
World Games: The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021 will affect numerous other events — including an Olympic-style event for sports that are not part of the Summer Games.
The new dates for the Olympics — July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 — now overlaps with the 2021 World Games, which were set to be held in Birmingham, Ala., during July 15-25.
The International World Games Association said it will shift the dates of its signature event to an earlier date in 2021 or to a similar time in 2022.
The World Games began in 1981 and are held every four years to showcase disciplines that are not on the Olympic program, such as sumo, floorball, billiards, lifesaving, orienteering, dance sport and tug of war.
SEC: The Southeastern Conference has canceled its spring meetings. Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league will figure out a different way to meet to consider SEC operations and how to recognize award winners.
The SEC meetings have been held annually the last week of May in Destin, Fla., since 1985.
Tennis: Reigning NCAA women’s singles champion Estela Perez-Somarriba has decided to delay the start of her professional career and remain at the University of Miami for another year.
Perez-Somarriba, a senior, will take advantage of an NCAA decision to give Division I spring athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic curtailed their 2020 season.
Perez-Somarriba won the singles title last May. She’s 141-23 at Miami and holds the school record for match victories.
