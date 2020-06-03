NEW YORK — Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Players made their proposal Sunday, up from an 82-game regular season in management’s offer last week. Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB’s proposal stuck to from the season’s original schedule.
MLB told the union it had no interest in extending the season into November, when it fears a second wave of the coronavirus could disrupt the postseason and jeopardize $787 million in broadcast revenue. MLB notified the union of the rejection in a letter sent by email Wednesday.
While management has suggested it could play a short regular season of about 50 games with no more salary reductions, it has not formally proposed that concept.
Teams and players hope to start the season in ballparks with no fans, and teams claim they would sustain huge losses if salaries are not cut more. The sides agreed to a deal March 26 in which players accepted prorated salaries in exchange for $170 million in advances and a guarantee that if the season is scrapped each player would get 2020 service time matching what the player accrued in 2019.
That deal called for “good faith” negotiations over playing in empty stadiums or at neutral sites. The union has said no additional cuts are acceptable.
MLS, players reach deal for summer tourney
Major League Soccer and its players’ union reached an agreement that paves the way for a summer tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the pandemic.
The deal was announced by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.
MLS and the union agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.
The ratified collective-bargaining agreement was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.
“There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field,” the union said in a statement.
MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league expects to take a $1 billion revenue hit because of the coronavirus.
The revised CBA, a six-year deal through 2025, includes across-the-board pay cuts and reduced bonuses.
The agreement also changes the players’ share of media rights negotiated in the original CBA. The share will drop from 25% to 12.5% in 2023, but will be restored to 25% in 2024.
Details of the Florida tournament were still being finalized. The league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be based in the Orlando area and matches played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
Garber said the tournament would last no longer than 35 days, but he would not reveal additional details.
NHRA to resume season in July
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NHRA drag racing will resume its season in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis with limited spectators allowed.
The events will be run on July 11-12 and July 18-19 and admission offers will be extended to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders.
“Because we are an outdoor sport, we feel comfortable opening these Indianapolis events to a limited number of fans who are the lifeblood of our sport and following the guidance of the state of Indiana to resume racing,” said NHRA president Glen Cromwell.
The revised 2020 schedule will consist of 19 events — two of which were completed before the season was suspended during the pandemic.
The season will conclude with the championship finale November 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California.
Sixteen of the events on the revised schedule will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello drag racing series classes due to economic and logistical factors. It will include one day of two-round qualifications on Saturday and final eliminations on Sunday. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes will begin racing on Friday.
Elsewhere
NBA: The Detroit Pistons are set to reopen their practice facility Thursday.
The Pistons announced that the team’s performance center will enter its first phase of reopening, for voluntary, individual workouts. Players and essential staff have guidelines from public health officials, the CDC and the NBA.
Colleges: Wright State is dropping its softball and men’s and women’s tennis programs as part of a plan to cut $2 million from its athletic department budget.
The Dayton, Ohio, school is reducing expenditures across the board because of decreases in enrollment and state funding because of the pandemic.
The move affects 39 athletes and six coaches. Wright State will have 11 sports and must be granted a waiver from the NCAA to remain in compliance with Division I requirements. Division I schools are required to sponsor 14 sports.
Associated Press research shows 10 Division I schools have dropped a total of 22 sports because of budget reductions caused by the pandemic. Of those 22, 16 are men’s sports. A total of 99 sports have been cut in all divisions of four-year schools.
Meanwhile, players from all levels of college baseball are set to compete in the three-day, four-team Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational in Bryan, Texas. ESPN2 will televise two games Thursday night. Games on Friday and Saturday are pay-per-view.
The players were split into four teams and are mostly from Division I schools, but junior colleges and NAIA schools also are represented. Among the coaches are former major leaguers LaTroy Hawkins and Drew Sutton.
Indiana football players will start returning to campus on Monday and can resume voluntary workouts on June 15 as part of a phased-in plan announced by the athletic department.
Running: Sara Hall, Tyler Andrews and other elite distance runners will try to break treadmill world records this weekend as part of a virtual road race to raise money for a coronavirus relief program.
Called the “Chaski Challenge,” the event features 3.1-mile and 31.1-mile distances as well as a team relay. Runners have 24 hours starting Friday to post a time on their treadmill or outside if permitted. There will also be a live broadcast for the “Festival of Records” event Saturday in which elite athletes chase after seven world records.
The donations from the race will go to Feeding America.
Golf: The PGA Tour announced a deal with Sanford Health to conduct COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and essential personnel five days before the season resumes. That applies to every stop on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and the developmental Korn Ferry Tour.
Sanford Health is based in South Dakota and is title sponsor of a PGA Tour Champions event.
The company has three mobile testing units it will deploy across the country. Each one has a driver and three lab technicians. A unit will be at tournaments from Saturday through Thursday before leaving for the next closest event.
The chief executive of the European Tour said the fate of this year’s Ryder Cup will be decided by the end of the month.
Keith Pelley said the European Tour and the PGA will have “conversations” about the Ryder Cup now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced.
The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Auto racing: Road America said it will host the Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints with fans from June 12-14 at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
More than 400 cars in multiple classes are expected to compete in the first leg of amateur racing’s triple crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.