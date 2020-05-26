NEW YORK — A rookie at the major league minimum would make a higher percentage of his salary than multimillionaire stars like Mike Trout or Gerrit Cole under a sliding-scale proposal by big league teams that players found “extremely disappointing.”
Major League Baseball made the proposal to the players’ union on Tuesday during a digital meeting rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11, two sources familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
In addition, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July.
“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” MLB said. “We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA.”
The revenue-sharing plan earlier this month was met with immediately hostility from the union the day owners gave their negotiators the go-ahead. That plan was not presented to players when talks began the following day.
During that session, MLB gave the union a presentation claiming billions of dollars of anticipated losses and held off making a proposal for two weeks.
Salaries in the major leagues range from $563,500 at the minimum to $36 million each for Trout, the three-time MVP outfielder on the Los Angeles Angels, and Cole, the pitcher signed by the New York Yankees as a free agent.
According to a study by the AP, 369 of 899 players have salaries of $600,000 or less, according to the rosters frozen in March.
Under MLB’s proposal, the playoffs would expand from 10 teams to 14 and players would receive more money if the postseason is played. Usually, salaries are earned during the regular season only and players receive money from the postseason pool, a maximum of about $382,000 last year for a full share on World Series champion Washington.
Players agreed March 26 to a deal in which they would receive prorated shares of their salaries based on what percentage of each team’s 162-game schedule is played. In exchange, players were guaranteed that if no games are played they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they accrued earned in 2019.
MLB told the union on May 12 it hoped to play a season with an 82-game schedule that would have teams play 13 games against each division rival and six against every club in the corresponding division in the other league: AL East vs. NL East, for example.
Conferences, networks to wait on start times
College football conferences and television networks agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games.
CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1.
The two sides decided to wait a few weeks for the 2020 season as sports such as the NHL and NBA work toward returning after shutting down because of the pandemic.
The college football season is scheduled to begin with a handful of games on Aug. 29 and a full slate of games the following week.
Meanwhile,, Oklahoma football will be back in session for voluntary workouts on July 1, athletics director Joe Castiglione said.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has emphasized being patient throughout this process, saying earlier this month that college football only gets “one shot” to return to play.
The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each school and where allowed by local and state guidelines.
The decision was made by the presidents and chancellors of the conference schools and followed the announcement last week by the NCAA that schools can reopen for voluntary activities beginning next Monday.
Murphy gives three teams conditional OK
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Tuesday that as long as the NFL’s Giants and Jets and the NHL’s Devils follow health and medical protocols, they could open training camps or even hold competition.
The NFL’s preseason and training camps wouldn’t begin until midsummer — teams are doing virtual workouts in place of the usual on-field activities. But the NHL is planning ways to complete the 2019-20 season.
Elsewhere
Auto racing: Formula 1 carmaker McLaren said 1,200 jobs will be lost across its entire group’s operations because of the pandemic.
It was not immediately clear how the cuts would affect the group’s F1 operation. The sport has yet to start its 2020 season.
Tennis: World TeamTennis said it is planning to allow up to 500 spectators at outdoor matches during its three-week season from July 12 to Aug. 2 at a resort in West Virginia.
All tennis events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation are on hold at least until late July.
But the WTT is not affiliated with those tours and does not need to abide by their decisions. No ATP or WTA ranking points are available for its matches.
The WTT says it is increasing its prize money to $5 million. That is $1.5 million more than for its 2019 season.
The league is bringing all nine of its teams to one site at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., instead of having matches around the United States.
