Major League Baseball said Tuesday that holding games in one central area is one of several ideas discussed regarding how and when it becomes safe to start the season.
But MLB added that option has not been determined or submitted for approval from government and health officials or the MLBl Players Association.
The statement came a day after ESPN reported that a plan to start the season as early as May with all games taking place in the Phoenix area with no spectators present has been embraced by the league and the players’ union with support from “high-ranking federal public health officials.” The Associated Press reported that such a plan was discussed Monday during a phone call between the MLB and the MLBPA.
“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the league said. “While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of spring training was canceled March 12 and opening day was pushed back from March 26 until mid-May at the earliest.
Athletes with Olympic spots to keep them
About 6,500 athletes who have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published by the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC released its rewritten roadmap for qualifying for the games, which were rescheduled because of the coronavirus. They’ll be held July 23 through Aug. 8 next year.
The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021, and entry lists are due a week later. Individual international sports federations will still be in charge of their qualifying procedures.
English soccer faces more than $1B in losses
English soccer faced warnings that losses caused by the pandemic could exceed $1 billion and clubs could go out of business.
The financial alarm was sounded by the heads of the English Football Association and Premier League as well-paid players in the top flight resist calls to cut their salaries because they believe the move would only benefit wealthy owners.
Meanwhile, FIFA recommended that all player contracts be extended until the soccer season can be finished. The world governing body also said it will allow upcoming transfer windows to be moved to new dates.
In Europe, most player contracts expire on June 30, but FIFA said they should be “extended until such time that the season does actually end.”
Ripken launches relief campaign
BALTIMORE — Cal Ripken Jr. has launched a campaign to help feed children and families across the country during the pandemic, coordinating a contribution of $250,000 and opening a social media account for the first time to promote the cause.
Ripken spent his career with the Baltimore Orioles before retiring in 2001. He set a record by playing in 2,632 consecutive games and gained entry into the Hall of Fame in 2007.
His current focus is helping feed families affected financially by the coronavirus, but he’s also looking forward to a time when baseball teams are back on the diamond.
The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has teamed with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Kevin Harvick Foundation to commit a quarter-million dollars to the Strike Out Hunger campaign.
In another similar development, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is providing about 5,000 meals to first responders in his hometown of Conyers, Ga., and Atlanta this month. With the support of the Zaxby’s restaurant chain, Jarrett is providing meals on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday through April at five locations — three fire departments, a sheriff’s office and a police department.
Elsewhere
Hockey: An eighth NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19. The league said that a third player from the Colorado Avalanche has the disease. The league said the player is in self-isolation and has not had close contact with teammates or Colorado staff members.
The five other NHL players who tested positive all play for the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche and Senators played games in California in March before the season was paused.
Meanwhile, Roger Chappot, who played more than 100 games for Switzerland’s national team including at the 1964 Winter Olympics, has died due to COVID-19. He was 79. He was the Swiss league’s leading scorer in the 1964 season.
Auto racing: The Canadian Grand Prix has become the latest Formula 1 race to be postponed. The Montreal-based race was scheduled to take place June 12-14. It is the ninth F1 race to be postponed, with the French GP on June 26 now the set to be the opening event of the season.
CFL: The Canadian Football League has postponed play. The CFL, which was scheduled to kick off the regular season on June 11, said the season won’t start before the beginning of July.
