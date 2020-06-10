Major League Soccer said Wednesday its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida.
The league’s 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Teams had played just two games to start the season when the league suspended play on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
While in Florida, players will be sequestered in a resort with a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. The group matches will count toward the regular season.
Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
The prize pool for the MLS Is Back Tournament is $1.1 million, the league said. The title match will be played on Aug. 11.
Following the tournament, teams will resume the season in their home markets. It was unclear whether those games would be played with fans in the stadiums.
Teams can begin arriving in Florida for training on June 24. Those that have already been training in market must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.
The draw for the group stage was set for Thursday. As hosts, Orlando City will be the top seed in Group A.
Tri-City Chili Peppers to suspend operations
Because of the uncertainty that remains around the scope of the 2020 season, the Tri-City Chili Peppers said they will suspend operations and shift their focus to next year.
The Chili Peppers were set to begin play this year as a new member of the Coastal Plain League, playing their home games at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. The CPL is a summer collegiate wood bat league.
The CPL’s season was originally slated to start May 28. But on April 29, the 15-team league announced the season’s start would be delayed until July 1 because of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, though, the Holly Springs (N.C.) Salamanders and the Asheboro (N.C.) Copperheads joined the Chili Peppers in announcing that they would not play this year. According to a CPL news release, the Florence (N.C.) RedWolves also will not play.
The Chili Peppers wrote in their announcement that their decision comes down to the fans. “The one challenge we cannot conquer is the uncertainty of just how many of our wonderful fans we will be allowed to let through our gates come July 1,” they wrote.
Elsewhere
SEC: The Southeastern Conference has scrapped its scheduled football media days in July and instead plans to hold its first virtual event.
SEC media days had been scheduled to be held July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Commissioner Greg Sankey says the virtual format will allow the league to manage media days in a healthy manner during the pandemic and give programs flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season. Sankey says the SEC looks forward to returning to its traditional media days format in 2021, which had been scheduled for Nashville, Tenn.
The SEC did not announce dates for the new virtual media days.
Tennis: Players ranked outside the top 500 in singles or outside the top 175 in doubles are eligible for grants worth up to $1,000 from the International Tennis Federation to help deal with the suspension of competition due to the pandemic.
More than 1,000 ITF events, including junior and wheelchair tennis, have been wiped out since March because of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova will play at an exhibition event next month in Berlin and Tommy Haas will come out of retirement for it.
Organizers added the two-time Wimbledon champion to play against a women’s lineup of Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic.
Haas hasn’t played since 2017 and is tournament director of the Indian Wells event. He was added to a men’s tournament alongside Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner.
One more player is still to be announced for each of the men’s and women’s events.
Organizers plan to play on grass on July 13-15 and then on hard courts on July 17-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.