The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.
The annual moratorium will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Oct. 19 and continue through noon on Oct. 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.
As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium — so 6 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18.
It could be a wildly busy few days in October for the NBA. If the schedule for the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla., goes as planned, Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be held on Oct. 13, followed by the draft three days later and then free agency almost immediately following.
By setting the draft date, the NBA also firmed up Aug. 17 as the early entry deadline and Oct. 6 as the early entry withdrawal dates. It’s unclear if that will change the schedule the NCAA laid out earlier this month, when it said college players would have “until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first” to withdraw from the postponed draft and retain their eligibility.
Teams will also be able to sign players to rest-of-season contracts, when eligible, starting Tuesday and continuing through June 30.
Tuesday is also the day that the NBA enters the second phase of its health and safety protocols related to the resumption of the season. Among them: mandatory high-sensitivity coronavirus and antibody testing, with the virus test to be repeated every other day and the antibody test repeated only in the event of a positive virus test.
Injunction against N.C. track stays
GRAHAM, N.C. — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina Stock car racetrack from holding races.
The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”
At a court hearing Friday, speedway owners asked a judge to lift the injunction. They said they were taking precautions to protect spectator safety.
A county health director said that one person attending a May 30 race contracted COVID-19.
News outlets reported that the judge left his injunction in place and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.
State officials pushed to close the track after the Alamance County sheriff, Terry Johnson, said he would not cite the speedway. Johnson said he was concerned about the constitutionality of the governor’s executive order barring crowds of larger than 25, as well as selective enforcement targeting the speedway.
NFLPA urges halt
to private workouts
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts.
Dr. Thom Mayer told members of the NFLPA in a message Saturday that the risk of being stricken by the coronavirus is too great to be staging those workouts.
Mayer said staff was working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season and advised “against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”
Meanwhile, three members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the coronavirus at the team’s training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building.
The team said those areas will remain closed until extensive sanitizing is completed.
Elsewhere
College football: Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football players for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.
As of Friday, 14 athletes had tested positive for active COVID-19 following testing of more than 130 athletes. The school said those who have tested positive are being medically managed according to current guidelines. That includes self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer.
NHL: The Toronto Maple Leafs will not comment on reports that star player Auston Matthews has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star reported that the center tested positive. The Leafs said a player’s medical information is private.
Judd Moldaver, Matthews’s agent, did not respond to requests for comment.
According to the Sun, Matthews, 22, has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes. The NHL hopes to open training camps next month, and finish the 2019-20 season later this summer.
Soccer: French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000.
Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation, said it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup final at the end of July and for the resumption of top-tier Ligue 1 play at the end of August.
Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella has suspended all professional matches in the city only three days after play restarted amid the pandemic.
Crivella issued a decree on Saturday arguing that time is needed to adapt safety protocols for all teams. The suspension is valid for five days.
