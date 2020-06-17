The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out March Madness.
The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled days before the fields were scheduled to be selected because of the outbreak.
The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams that was finalized by that sport’s oversight committee last week.
And the council introduced a legislative proposal to create a path for schools to transition straight from Division III to Division I, paving the way for D-III football powerhouse St. Thomas (Minn.) to make that jump as soon as next year.
In basketball matters, required activities for men’s and women’s teams can begin July 20 and last up to eight weeks until Sept. 15 or the first day of classes, whichever comes first. Those activities include weight training, conditioning and skills instruction with coaches supervising for up to eight hours per week. Skills instruction can not exceed four hours per week and no days off are required.
The council needed more time to consider the recruiting recommendations and will vote on the recruiting calendar in a few weeks. It will also consider adding more activities for basketball players during the July 1-19 period.
In men’s basketball, the recruiting proposal called for tournaments and scouting events usually held in April, June and July to be held in August, with coaches permitted to attend. Off-campus and in-person recruiting for coaches would begin in September.
On the women’s side, the recruiting proposal called for an evaluation period to be created from Aug. 15-Sept. 8 and for the fall contact period from Sept. 9-29 to be converted into an evaluation period.
As for the current players, on Sept. 15 or the first day of classes, whichever comes first, team can transition to out-of-season workouts, similar to summer access but two days off per week are required.
Full preseason practice can start 42 days before a school’s first regular-season game.
Williams to make Open bid, backs USTA plan
Serena Williams is coming to New York to make another run at Grand Slam history.
As a number of top players express concerns about whether to play in this year’s U.S. Open due to the pandemic, Williams has put her trust in the U.S. Tennis Association to keep players and other tournament staff well in August.
“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020,” Williams said Wednesday
. “I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everyone is safe.”
Williams, 38, is one of the first big stars to announce plans to compete at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens this summer. New York City was once the COVID-19 epicenter of the U.S.
Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic said in an interview with Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS he was considering skipping New York and would instead start his season at the pandemic-delayed French Open.
The French Open was moved to run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 11, postponed from its usual May running. The U.S. Open would be the second Grand Slam event of the season to go on as scheduled and the second to be played in 2020 — the Australian Open ran in January. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since WWII.
Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep said she does not “currently plan to play” at the U.S. Open. Halep added that her stance “is not set in stone.”
The 28-year-old Romanian is currently ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.
In other tennis developments:
The Rogers Cup men’s tournament in Canada won’t be played in 2020 because of the pandemic. Tenn
- is Canada said the event’s start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021. The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.
- The women’s and men’s professional tours have issued what they are calling “provisional” calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the pandemic.
The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3. The ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open in Washington beginning Aug. 14.
The next week will have the ATP-WTA tournament that is usually in Cincinnati, but the USTA is shifting to New York as a tuneup at the same site as the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.
The tours will then shift to European red clay in September for tournaments in Madrid and Rome.
- World TeamTennis is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19, including giving full salaries — instead of its original plan to only offer a prorated portion — to those who get sick during the three-week season.
WTT CEO Carlos Silva said he also planned to tell participants he was adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the West Virginia resort hosting all matches from July 12 to Aug. 2.
Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they’re not allowed to participate.
Elsewhere
Soccer: Play has resumed in the Premier League after a 100-day suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sheffield United kicked off against Aston Villa inside a virtually empty Villa Park stadium after a minute’s silence to honor those who have died in the pandemic.
The game began with every player and the referee taking a knee in a tribute to George Floyd, a black man who was killed in the United States last month after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.
College football: The Southern Heritage Classic has canceled the Sept. 12 college football game between Tennessee State and Jackson State because of the pandemic.
This is the second cancellation in three years for the Southern Heritage Classic, which is played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The 2018 game was called because of poor weather.
Beach volleyball: The AVP tour will have a three-week beach volleyball tournament in Long Beach, Calif., to replace the 2020 season that has been suspended because of the pandemic. The AVP Champions Cup Series will take place on successive weekends from July 18 to Aug. 2.
