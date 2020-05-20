The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts by football and basketball players effective June 1 as a growing number of college leaders expressed confidence that fall sports will be possible in some form despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was confirmed by two sources with direct knowledge of the vote. The NCAA didn’t announce details. A decision on other sports was pending.
One of the sources said the decision clears the way for individual workouts by athletes, mostly on their own, subject to safety and health protocols decided by their schools or local health officials.
From Notre Dame to LSU and more, a number of schools have announced plans to reopen campuses for the fall semester and conferences have begun setting up plans for how to play football amid the pandemic. The latest came this week with the Florida State system announcing plans for its 12 schools and more than 420,000 students.
Many questions remain, including specific safety protocols and whether fans would be allowed if games proceed.
Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said Wednesday that he believes the Buckeyes could safely play home games with 20,000 to 30,000 fans in its 105,000-seat stadium.
“I think we can get there,” Smith said.
Smith said he hadn’t figured out yet how those 20,000 to 30,000 spectators would be chosen. He said masks and other precautions would be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Other schools also are looking into ways they can hold workouts as safely as possible.
Middle Tennessee athletics director Chris Massaro said his school plans to take the temperature of players daily and make sure they are wearing masks. Massaro has even discussed moving some equipment from the weight room to the Red Floyd Stadium concourse to make sure workouts allow social distancing.
The presidents of Miami and Notre Dame said in separate interviews they expect the football season to be played.
Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins told MSNBC he expects to have clarity on how — or if — the football season can happen in the next few weeks.
“The team itself, I feel we can manage that one,” Jenkins said. “Then the question is people in the stands. We have an 85,000-person stadium. Can we get 85,000 people in there? That will be a big challenge to do that. But could we get a smaller number — 10,000, 15,000, 20,000? I don’t know.”
Miami President Julio Frenk told CNN he hopes the Hurricanes can play this fall and that safety would be the top priority.
“They will probably play in empty stadiums, like so many other sports,” Frenk said.
In other college developments:
The Kentucky-Michigan basketball matchup scheduled for Dec. 6 in London has been postponed until 2022, and the three-game series has been restructured. The schools were scheduled to highlight the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase doubleheader at the O2 Arena. The series also included Marist against UMBC. Michigan will now host the Wildcats on Dec. 4 in Ann Arbor before the schools meet in London one year later. Kentucky will host the Wolverines in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2023.
The American Athletic Conference is forming a COVID-19 medical advisory group that will be chaired by Tulane director of sports medicine Greg Stewart. The group will include medical professionals from each of the conference’s member schools. Committee members will provide guidance, assistance and recommendations to schools on the best practices and protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes while also protecting the health and safety of everyone concerned.
Nationals to hold virtual ring ceremony
The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings during a “virtual” ceremony shown on television and online Sunday — an unprecedented approach brought about by the pandemic.
With the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold because of the outbreak, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said Tuesday night he hopes the plan to show off the team’s hardware would provide “a moment of joy in these uncertain times.”
Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans.
The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.
A’s say they can’t
pay rent on stadium
OAKLAND, Calif. — The head of the agency that oversees the Oakland Coliseum said the A’s have informed him they had “no ability to pay” the annual $1.2 million rent on the facility.
“They said because they haven’t used it, they were not able to generate revenue and they have no ability to pay,” Henry Gardner, the interim executive director of the Coliseum authority, said in a story published by the Bay Area News Group.
“We recognize that we’ve all been upended in a number of ways,” Gardner said. “Maybe there are some things we are willing to negotiate and waive, but we can’t just say no rent.”
The A’s have made the payment annually for use of the city- and county-owned baseball stadium and could face penalties for failure to pay.
The A’s on Wednesday noted the authority hadn’t been able to make the Coliseum available to the team because of the local shelter-in-place directive as well as state and local bans on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people at city facilities.
LPGA drops qualifying events at end of year
The LPGA Tour will not have its qualifying events at the end of the year, deciding to keep the same roster of players it has on all of its tours.
The LPGA already has canceled seven events, plus the UL International Crown team event, because of the pandemic that has shut the tour down since Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16. It hopes to resume on July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.
If everything goes well across the eight countries it plays the rest of the year, it would be a 23-tournament season.
Because of travel and comfort concerns, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan thought it was only fair that players keep the same status they had at the start of 2020, unless they were to win a tournament and move up in priority.
That means no one can lose a card, and there was no reason to add more players through its Q-Series.
Whan also said Monday qualifying would be eliminated for the rest of the year.
Reports say Orlando favored as NBA host
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando has emerged as the favorite to host NBA games without fans whenever play resumes, according to multiple reports.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and many other Central Florida officials have been touting ESPN Wide World of Sports on Disney World property as an ideal venue to host games. They praised the sports complex’s ability to house teams near practice areas and game venues.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to reopen their practice facility. They will schedule voluntary sessions for players starting Thursday. About half of NBA teams have begun arranging workouts, since league commissioner Adam Silver gave the go-ahead two weeks ago.
Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz has donated a total of $200,000 to five communities to assist with the coronavirus response. Conley’s donation will go toward addressing hunger, homelessness and remote learning needs.
