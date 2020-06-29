Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, is experiencing symptoms and is unclear if he can play when the NBA season resumes.
His absence would be a significant blow to the Nets. He has played well this season with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup because of injuries.
Dinwiddie said he tested negative for the virus multiple times after returning to New York and took part in a couple practices.
But he has since tested positive and said he has a fever and chest soreness.
He is at least the fifth Nets player to test positive. The previous four were in March, with Kevin Durant saying he was among them.
Dinwiddie is averaging 20.6 points for the Nets, who have a half-game lead over Orlando for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
NHL says 26 players
have tested positive
The National Hockey League said 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.
The update included four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league said it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.
The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on health protocols and “hub” cities to host the games can be reached.
English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive
Harris English is the fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test for English was part of the tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. English did not play last week at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
Since its return to golf, the tour had no positive tests the opening week in Texas; one positive test in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and three positive tests — plus two positive tests for caddies — in Connecticut.
English said he feels healthy but must self-isolate for 10 days, meaning he will miss the next two tournaments.
On Sunday, Dylan Frittelli became the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston. Frittelli said he feels “great physically.”
Elsewhere
Colleges: Austin Peay has suspended voluntary workouts and closed its facilities after a cluster of positive tests among its athletes.
The Governors currently have 11 athletes who have tested positive. The FCS-level school in Clarksville, Tenn., did not identify the sports involved.
Auto racing: NASCAR may be racing during the pandemic. Celebrating in early December now is off the schedule.
NASCAR has canceled its Champion’s Week and Cup Series awards scheduled for early December in Nashville, Tenn. NASCAR still plans to celebrate its champions from the Xfinity Series to the Truck Series and promises details to come.
Soccer: Major League Soccer is officially back, with five teams already in Orlando, Fla., and sequestered in the league bubble at the Swan and Dolphin Resort and Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The rest of the teams will arrive this week in advance of the MLS is Back Tournament, which kicks off July 8 with Inter Miami vs. Orlando City (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN).
As of Sunday night, 329 players and staff were tested on site, and two were positive. Anyone who tests positive while in Orlando is seen by a doctor and moved to the isolation area of the hotel until receiving medical clearance.
WNBA: Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to test positive for COVID-19.
The WNBA is set to begin its season in late July with all teams playing in Florida.
Hughes, 65, had surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor from his digestive tract. He missed nine games while recovering from the surgery.
Seattle promoted Gary Kloppenburg to head coach for the season.
