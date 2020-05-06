The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.
In a memo sent by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of nonplayer personnel, initially 50% of the nonplayer employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.
The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell.
Goodell noted that the league is working on the next phase of reopening, which will involve both more staffers and players.
Three dates are eyed
for reset Preakness
The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall.
The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a source with knowledge of negotiations said.
The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The source told The Associated Press that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.
State and local authorities, racing officials and TV executives are expected to make the determination based on the health and safety situation as it develops.
Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra said officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Belmont Stakes, scheduled for June 6, like the Preakness doesn’t have a new date yet.
Meanwhile, Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on May 14 after receiving provisional approval Wednesday from public health officials in Northern California.
The track in Berkeley temporarily suspended racing on April 2 at the order of Alameda County public health officials in response to the pandemic.
Los Alamitos in Orange County is the only track in California where live racing has been allowed, albeit without fans.
Racing will resume at Golden Gate without spectators.
MLS teams take step toward return
Four Major League Soccer teams took the first small step toward returning to play Wednesday by allowing players to use team training fields for individual workouts.
Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami let players in for vigorously controlled voluntary workouts on the first day they were permitted by the league.
Nashville, Real Salt Lake, LAFC and Houston are among the league’s 26 teams that plan to start Thursday, with more lined up next week.
Elsewhere
Colleges: North Carolina said it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign to allow fans to help provide financial assistance to school athletes facing “extreme hardships” amid the pandemic.
The school announced the creation of the Helping Heels Fund. It is designed to receive gifts to aid athletes and their families with expenses as permitted by NCAA rules. Those expenses could include groceries, medical bills and technology needs for online classes or remote learning.
In other college developments:
- The Big 12 has become the first Power Five conference to say it will hold its football media days virtually. Big 12 coaches and athletic directors made the decision during a virtual spring meeting that replaced their annual gathering in Scottsdale, Ariz. About 500 media members are usually credentialed to attend Big 12 media days, which were scheduled to be held July 21-22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and the site of the league’s championship game. The online media days will likely be held those same dates, though that was tentative.
- Arizona athletics director Dave Heeke and the school’s five highest-paid coaches will take voluntary 20% pay cuts as the athletic department deals with a projected $7.5 million revenue shortfall due to the pandemic. Football coach Kevin Sumlin, men’s basketball coach Sean Miller, and baseball coach Jay Johnson will all take cuts for the 2020-21 school year. Women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes and softball coach Mike Candrea also agreed to salary reductions.
Golf: The International Golf Federation said the World Amateur Team Championships for men and women — scheduled over two weeks in October in Singapore — have been scratched. The tournament dates to 1958. It was moved in February from Hong Kong because of social unrest.
