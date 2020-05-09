The NFL’s successful virtual draft and uncertainty surrounding the resumption of hockey this season have raised the possibility of an NHL draft held before the Stanley Cup Final.
After postponing its draft scheduled for June 26-27 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is considering having it earlier in June with the season in an indefinite suspension. There are mixed feelings among executives about the idea, ranging from frustration to begrudging acceptance.
“We’re just going to try to prepare as though it’s going to happen,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. “It’s not going to be normal regardless of what it is, so we’re fine with whatever is decided.”
Unlike the NFL, which held its draft as usual in the middle of its offseason, the NHL would face several wrinkles going forward with a draft held before the season is complete: Teams would not be able to trade players, there would be a lack of clarity over next year’s salary cap and the draft order could be determined before all games are played.
It would put hockey back in the spotlight for a couple of days. It would also create headaches for those involved.
“I have not talked to one GM who likes it, agent Allan Walsh said Thursday.
A week after the league sent a memo to teams outlining its proposal, Deputy NHL commissioner Bill Daly on Friday said a decision has not made on the timing of the draft. GMs have asked for a month’s notice before holding a draft.
“My thought is: Why would you do that? Why do you need to do that?” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said. “I haven’t heard a good reason why we should do it prior to the end of the season if we do conclude the season over the course of the summer.”
Yzerman’s Red Wings could benefit from an adjusted draft lottery that gives him better odds at the top pick, likely Alexis Lafreniere. But Yzerman pointed to a litany of unknowns, including who’s in and out of the playoffs and how the draft order is determined.
There’s also the matter of the 2020-21 salary cap, which was initially projected at $84 million but is now expected to be set at the current $81.5 million or less.
Elsewhere
Colleges: Wisconsin athletics director Barry Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard are being asked to take a 15% pay cut over the next six months as part of the school’s response to the pandemic.
School officials say Alvarez, Chryst and Gard are among 25 of the athletic department’s highest-earning employees who are being asked to take that cut. Wisconsin officials believe the plan should help save the athletic department about $2.8 million.
Soccer: Two players at German second division side Dynamo Dresden tested positive for the coronavirus, putting on hold the club’s planned return to action on May 17 after a two-month suspension. The entire squad, coaching and supervisory staff must go into 14 days of quarantine at home.
Gymnastics: Canada’s gymnastics federation laid off 70% of its staff this week.
Horse racing: The sport will resume in France on Monday. when the country comes out of lockdown. Races will be held at the Longchamp Racecourse in western Paris.
