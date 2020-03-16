The NHL is pushing back the possibility of resuming its season by several weeks, if not a month or more.
The league and NHL Players’ Association told players Monday they can go home — even out of North America — and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.
The new directives come on the heels of the CDC’s recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks. The NHL said “depending on world developments,” consideration will be given to reopening facilities after the self-quarantine period ends in late March but practices for the 31 teams would not happen until late April — at the earliest.
Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said Friday they were not aware of any player testing positive for coronavirus.
The NHL suspended its season with 189 games remaining before the playoffs. Bettman said he remained optimistic about resuming and still awarding the Stanley Cup, which has only not been handed out twice since 1893: 1919 (Spanish flu outbreak) and 2005 (lockout).
The American Hockey League, the NHL’s top minor league teams, said the indefinite suspension of its regular season won’t be lifted before May.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes said they will pay all part-time arena and team employees through the end of the previously scheduled NHL season.
NBA hiatus likely
to stretch into June
What started as a 30-day hiatus for the NBA apparently will stretch at least into June.
In the wake of CDC’s latest announcement and the fluidity of the pandemic, the NBA and its teams reportedly are preparing for a possible return to action in mid-to-late June, ESPN reported. That timetable, the report said, remains the best-case scenario.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in a letter written last week to fans, offered a minimum 30-day hiatus for the league, but also wrote that the season would not resume until “it becomes safe for all concerned.”
One league stipulation requires that anyone still expected to be under self-isolation or quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus must remain so until they have been cleared by a medical professional, according to a memo sent out by the NBA.
Meanwhile, the DeVos family that owns the Orlando Magic has unveiled plans for a $2 million fund to pay hourly workers who will miss time because of sports shutdown.
In addition, Magic players have told the organization that they want to provide even more money for those workers.
Elsewhere
Horse racing: Competition without fans will continue at Aqueduct during New York’s ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people.
Fans were banned as of last Thursday. Racing resumes Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The winter meet ends March 29.
Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky canceled its spring meet. The meet was scheduled for April 2-24, with the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes awarding 170 points toward the Kentucky Derby, the highlight of the opening weekend.
The Grand National Steeplechase, one of the iconic sporting events in Britain, has been canceled.
The Jockey Club said the racing meeting at Aintree, Liverpool, during April 2-4 will not take place.
The British government said emergency services are being withdrawn from supporting mass gatherings in the country from Tuesday, so the Jockey Club “has decided that it is no longer appropriate to stage” the Grand National Festival.
Auto racing: Watkins Glen International postponed its opening weekend. The traditional opening of the storied road course in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York was slated for April 4-5 and is an important fundraiser for charity.
Sun Belt: The conference canceled all organized athletics and related activities, including practices, through the remainder of the academic year.
Track and field: The Penn Relays, one of the oldest and largest track meets in the nation, has been canceled. The Penn Relays were scheduled for April 23-25 and had been held uninterrupted since 1895.
The Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania said it will attempt to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.
Tennis: The women’s professional tour suspended all competition until May 2. The WTA is calling off clay-court tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague, adding those to a list of events previously canceled.
Each of those three tournaments was scheduled to begin in April.
Golf: Augusta National first postponed the Masters. Now the home of the Masters is closing its club.
Golf Digest obtained a letter from Chairman Fred Ridley to Augusta National members that says the club will close by the end of the week because of concerns over how the coronavirus and might affect the staff.
Boxing: The third regional Olympic qualification tournament has been suspended after three days of competition.
The 11-day London event was suspended Monday night after a day of fan-free competition. The IOC Boxing Task Force also suspended the remaining two Olympic qualification tournaments, scheduled for Buenos Aires later this month and for Paris in May.
Water polo: USA Water Polo canceled a key tournament set to begin in late April in Indianapolis.
The U.S. men and women have already qualified for the Olympics. But the the 2020 FINA Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Tournament would have been been one of their biggest warmups for the Tokyo Games.
