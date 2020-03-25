The NHRA on Wednesday announced a revised schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with its scheduled stop at Virginia Motorsports Park on May 29-31 canceled as a result.
The series will resume competition June 5-7 in Gainesville, Fla. Because of the condensed schedule, the playoff format has been eliminated and championships will be decided by points compiled throughout the 19-event schedule.
Officials at Virginia Motorsports Park announced that tickets for the events in May will be rolled over to the 2021 season, and they will share those dates with fans as soon as possible.
NHL delays draft, combine, awards ceremony
LOS ANGELES — The NHL postponed its draft, scouting combine and annual awards ceremony.
No new date for any of the events was announced.
The NHL has never canceled a draft since it was first held in 1963. The last time it wasn’t held during its normal late June time slot was in 2005, when the NHL’s seasonlong lockout pushed it back to July.
Goodell closing NFL
teams’ facilities
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
“During this time,” Goodell wrote, “clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season.”
Senior record-holder
Mary Roman dies at 83
Mary Roman, a world-class senior athlete who held numerous national age records in track and field, has died of complications from COVID-19, the mayor of Norwalk, Conn., said. She was 83.
Ms. Roman, who also served for 20 years as Norwalk’s city clerk, died Monday night at Norwalk Hospital, Mayor Harry Rilling said.
A childhood polio survivor, Ms. Roman began competing in senior track events in 1989 and won hundreds of medals, mostly in the throwing disciplines.
At various times, she held the American record in the shot put in the women’s 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 age groups.
She also was once the nation’s top-ranked thrower and ranked eighth in the world in the weight throw in the 75-79 age group.
In another track and field development, Athletics Australia canceled its 2020 national chamionships in the wake of the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Summer Games to next year.
Athletics Australia chief executive Darren Gocher said the decision was made in a bid to help “flatten the curve” of the pandemic.
Mother of T’wolves center Towns battling COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said his mother is in the hospital and in a medically induced coma as she battles COVID-19.
Towns said that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, gradually got worse to the point that doctors put her on a ventilator and eventually induced the coma as she fights the disease.
“This disease needs not to be taken lightly,” Towns said. “Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.”
Red Sox closing spring training complex
BOSTON — A minor league player for the Boston Red Sox has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the team to close down its training complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
The Red Sox made the announcement Tuesday night, a day after the positive diagnosis. The team didn’t identify the player, but said he was doing well.
Earlier this month, the New York Yankees said two of its minor leaguers had the virus. Those were the first two players affiliated with a big league organization known to test positive.
Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until at least mid-May because of the virus outbreak.
The Red Sox said their affected player was most recently at the spring training site on March 15. Boston said based on the timing of his test, it believed he most likely got the virus after leaving Fort Myers.
The Fenway South/JetBlue Park complex was closed for at least two weeks and will undergo a “deep cleaning.”
Elsewhere
Horse racing: Aqueduct in New York has extended the suspension of live horse racing through at least April 5. As a result, the $750,000 Wood Memorial has been postponed. No make-up date has been determined yet for the major Kentucky Derby prep that was to be run on April 4.
Last Thursday, the New York Racing Association suspended racing at Aqueduct after confirmation that a backstretch worker who lived and worked at Belmont Park tested positive for COVID-19.
Tennis: Swiss star Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, said they have donated $1.02 million “for the most vulnerable families” in Switzerland.
