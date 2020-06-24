INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, a former Virginia star, and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker both revealed Wednesday that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both made announcements in the forms of statements released by their teams. Brogdon and Parker believe they will be with their teams when the NBA season resumes at the Disney complex near Orlando, Fla., next month.
“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” Brogdon said. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”
Brogdon wasn’t healthy before the season was suspended, sitting out with a leg and hip muscle injury. But the stoppage allowed him to recover.
He was averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 48 games this season, his first with Indiana.
All 22 NBA teams that will be part of the resumed season began mandated testing Tuesday. League officials have expected that positive tests would be inevitable, and believed that starting a testing regimen now — roughly five weeks before games begin at Disney — will give players with positive results time to recover and get back with their teams before those contests start July 30.
“Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain,” Parker said. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well.”
All teams will arrive at Disney between July 7 and July 9 to start a brief quarantine and training camp. The NBA is in the process of finalizing the game schedule for the resumed season.
New York City Marathon is canceled
NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.
Last year’s marathon included a world-record 53,640 finishers.
The last time the New York City Marathon was canceled was in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy caused extensive damage in the city.
This year’s Berlin Marathon also was canceled Wednesday because of the pandemic. That race had been scheduled for Sept. 27.
Rockies’ Blackmon tests positive for virus
All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition, saying Tuesday that three Rockies players had tested positive for COVID-19.
Blackmon is a four-time All-Star slugger who hit .314 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs last season. He turns 34 on July 1, the day players are set to begin reporting for the resumption of spring training. Blackmon has been an All-Star the last three seasons. He is a career .304 hitter in nine years.
The Philadelphia Phillies have said seven players have tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them. The Detroit Tigers said one player who was living in Florida but not working out at the team’s spring training facilities in Lakeland also tested positive.
A source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that several players and staff members of the Toronto Blue Jays have tested positive. The Blue Jays closed their training facility last Friday in Dunedin, Fla., after a player showed COVD-19 symptoms.
Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto, a former VCU player, said a few Mariners have tested positive. Dipoto declined to specify the number of players or if they are part of Seattle’s 40-man roster. Dipoto said they have all been asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.
Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.
Koepka, Simpson among 5 withdrawals
Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who withdrew from the Travelers Championship, four of them out of anabundance of caution over the coronavirus.
“The snowball is getting a little bit bigger,” Graeme McDowell said after withdrawing Wednesday because his longtime caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for the virus.
The tour released results that showed three positive tests at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut — Cameron Champ and the caddies for Koepka and McDowell.
As it enters the third week in its return from the pandemic that shut down golf for three months, the tour has administered 2,757 tests at PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events in five states, with seven positive results.
Nick Watney was the first player to test positive last week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Champ tested positive on Tuesday at the Travelers and immediately withdrew.
Four more players withdrew even with negative test results.
Koepka said his caddie, Ricky Elliott, tested positive and then took another test that came back negative. But he chose to withdraw. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, withdrew after earning a rare chance to play through a Monday qualifier.
Chase Koepka said he felt he should withdraw because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Simpson, who won the RBC Heritage last week with a record score that moved him to No. 5 in the world, withdrew when he learned a family member had tested positive.
UConn drops four teams
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut eliminated four teams as it deals with an expected budget deficit driven by issues related to the pandemic.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said the school will reduce the number of sports it supports from 24 to 20, eliminating its men’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and women’s rowing teams.
He said eliminating those programs, along with mandating a 15% cut in the operating budget of all sports and cutting some scholarships, should result in a savings of $10 million annually.
Meanwhile, Northern Colorado will discontinue the men’s and women’s tennis programs as part of a cost-saving effort due to budget shortfalls created by the pandemic. The school located in Greeley, Colo., will now sponsor 17 intercollegiate programs, including nine women’s sports.
