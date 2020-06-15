FORT WORTH, Texas — The silence that greeted the return of the PGA Tour at Colonial will be a familiar sound for the first major of the year.
The PGA of America has submitted plans to hold the PGA Championship at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reported public health officials have approved it.
An announcement was pending approval by San Francisco officials and was expected as early as Tuesday.
It at least sets the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park, the public course along a golf landscape near the Pacific Ocean that includes Olympic Club, Lake Merced, San Francisco Golf Club and Cal Club.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months — the PGA Championship originally was scheduled for May 14-17 — the PGA of America had been contemplating options that included limited spectators, no spectators or even moving the championship depending on the health situation.
Harding Park will host its first major championship, having previously been host of two World Golf Championships — one won by Tiger Woods (American Express Championship), the other by Rory McIlroy (Match Play Championship). It also hosted the Presidents Cup in 2009, and now is part of the TPC network.
San Francisco last hosted a major in 2012, when the U.S. Open was held across the street at Olympic.
The PGA Tour returned at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial with no spectators and hardly any noise except for makeshift tents at two homes and bleachers built at another home near the 16th tee. A dozen or so fans also watched from behind a chain-link fence on the front nine along the perimeter of Colonial.
In another golf development, the PGA Tour will keep the 3M Open in Minnesota on schedule, but the second-year event will be played without spectators on site.
Tournament officials said the state’s health guidelines for public gatherings during the pandemic will keep the galleries empty throughout the weekend of July 23-26. Attendance at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis, will be limited to players, caddies, staff, media and other personnel deemed essential to the operation.
The Memorial tournament in Ohio, rescheduled for mid-July right before the 3M Open, has received state approval for a limited amount of spectators.
European Tour members would be able to play again two weeks earlier than originally planned with the announcement of the consecutive tournaments in Austria. Both will be dual ranking events for the European Tour and its developmental Challenge Tour.
The Austrian Open will be July 9-12 at Diamond Country Club. It will be followed by the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal, which will be July 15-18.
U.S. Open plan calls
for no spectators
The U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the U.S. Open in New York starting in August without spectators, if it gets governmental support — and a formal announcement could come this week.
The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The French Open was postponed from May to September and Wimbledon canceled for the first time in 75 years. The U.S. Open, if played, would be the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, following the Australian Open in January.
“We’re ready to move forward as long as we get all the approvals we need,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said Monday.
The plan to hold the event amid concerns about the coronavirus includes no spectators, limited player entourages, centralized housing, increased cleaning at the tournament grounds in Flushing Meadows and testing for COVID-19.
Also part of the plan: There would be no qualifying for singles. Players whose rankings would have put them in that field will get money that the USTA will pass along to the ATP and WTA tours to distribute. The Cincinnati tournament scheduled for Aug. 16-23, which is majority-owned by the USTA, will be moved to New York in place of U.S. Open qualifying.
WNBA plans for 22-game slate, no fans
NEW YORK — The WNBA announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance.
The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Florida to play all the games at the facility in Bradenton or other nearby locations. Players and team officials for the league’s 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there.
“There’s a lot to do between now and the tip of the season, now that we’ve selected IMG Academy” as the location to play, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Monday. “My hope is the July 24 date will stick. We have scenarios and plans to lift and shift the tip of the season.”
Engelbert, who said she had a site visit at IMG, hopes to have teams in Florida by the first week of July to start training camps. The season had been postponed indefinitely in April because of the pandemic.
The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The top two seeds would have byes until the semifinals. The playoffs would begin in the middle of September and end in early October.
