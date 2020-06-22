Brooks Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, and there won’t be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on.
The PGA of America confirmed Monday the first major of this most unusual year won’t have spectators.
The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco, now is set for Aug. 6-9 and will be the first of three majors this year. The U.S. Open moved from June to Sept. 17-20 in New York, with the Masters moving to November two weeks before Thanksgiving. The British Open was canceled.
Still to be determined is whether the other two majors have fans. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule following its coronavirus-caused shutdown two weeks ago without fans, and it is not planning to have them until a reduced number July 16-19 at Memorial.
The PGA of America submitted its plan to not have spectators a week ago, and the San Francisco Chronicle said government and health officials approved it.
Koepka won in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, and he joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back champions in stroke play when he won last year at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
Former Indiana soccer star Ken Snow dies at 50
Ken Snow, a two-time national player of the year, died Sunday, three days before his birthday. He was 50.
Steve Franklin, director of education at Indiana Soccer, made the announcement Monday on Facebook. The Indiana athletic department said it confirmed the death through a family member.
“It is with great sorrow that we pass along the news of yesterday’s passing of Ken Snow due to complications from COVID-19,” Franklin said in the post. The school could not confirm Snow’s death as being COVID-19-related.
Mr. Snow might have been the best player in Indiana history, and his uncanny talent was on display from the moment he arrived on campus in 1987. The Illinois native led the nation and set a single-season school record with 28 goals as a freshman.
He was just warming up. He wound up scoring 84 goals in 87 matches, finishing his career with 196 total points — both school records. He still ranks sixth all-time on the Division I career goals list.
In another soccer development, the Orlando Pride will not participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The NWSL announced the number of cases, but a club source indicated some of the test results were inconclusive. However, the Pride had to quarantine such a large group of athletes and staff that they could not compete in the NWSL tournament that kicks off Saturday.
All of the individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to a club news release. The Pride were previously set to depart on Wednesday for Utah to face off against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday in the opening day of the tournament.
Mystics’ Cloud, Sanders opt out of playing
WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders are opting out of participating in the 2020 WNBA season for the league’s reigning champions.
In a social media posting Monday, Cloud cited a desire to “fight on the front lines for social reform,” while Sanders explained in a statement issued by the club that taking the season off “is what’s best for my health and family.”
Their announcements follow those of other WNBA players who have said they won’t be a part of plans for a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July in Florida without spectators because of the pandemic.
Jonquel Jones, the star center who helped the Connecticut Sun reach last season’s WNBA Finals, is going to sit out because of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, while Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery is missing the season to focus on social justice issues.
Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said the team respects both players’ decisions. Cloud and Sanders each has been with Washington for five seasons.
Croatian tennis player Coric tests positive for coronavirus
ZAGREB, Croatia — Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia.
Coric, a Croatian player ranked 33rd in the world, was among several dozens of people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he was positive. That led to the cancellation of the exhibition event in Croatia, where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.
Coric played a match against Dimitrov in the Adriatic resort of Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series.
Coric said he was feeling well and has no symptoms.
Elsewhere
The Basketball Tournament: A team of former West Virginia University players has withdrawn from a summer tournament after one of the athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.
Best Virginia said Monday that the team learn of the confirmed case last week when it started practices for The Basketball Tournament. The team decided to withdraw rather than have all its players enter a 14-day quarantine before the start of the tournament.
Best Virginia was scheduled to play a team of former Marshall players in the opening round July 5 in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament announced it will be replaced in the 24-team field by Playing For Jimmy V, a team that includes former college stars Josh Perkins of Gonzaga, Marques Townes of Loyola-Chicago and ex-Philadephia 76er Haywood Highsmith.
NHL: The National Hockey League has begun winnowing its possible locations to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Jackets were informed Monday that Columbus will not be one of the NHL’s hub cities. Columbus was one of 10 finalists, including seven in the U.S.
Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favorite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. Canada’s federal government last week said it would allow the league to quarantine internally, making Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton realistic possibilities — if not the front-runners.
The NHL has said it will select two hub cities — one for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference. The Stanley Cup Final or “final four” would likely be in one of the two cities.
College football: Louisville’s season opener against North Carolina State has been moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 to avoid conflicting with the rescheduled Kentucky Derby weekend at neighboring Churchill Downs.
The Kentucky Oaks and Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the pandemic.
