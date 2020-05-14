FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass walks off the field after NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md. At a time when America is trying to cope with the financial fallout created by the deadly coronavirus, the renewal of NFL season tickets is not exactly a high priority in the midst of soaring unemployment, business closures and a volatile stock market. “There’s a lot of people who are being incredibly affected by this crisis and may not have the funds available to complete the purchase of their season tickets," Ravens president Dick Cass said. “We’re dealing with a lot of season ticket holders who have been with us for 20 years and we don’t want to lose them. So we’re going to work with them, and hopefully we can find a solution that works for everybody."(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)