BALTIMORE — Even with Maryland’s stay-at-home order set to be lifted Friday and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus declining, the Ravens could explore moving their training camp to an out-of-state site, team president Dick Cass said Thursday.
Social-distancing guidelines amid the pandemic have turned the NFL draft and offseason program into virtual events, and Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people remain in effect.
But Cass and team officials have been optimistic that training camp will start, as scheduled, in late July. The Ravens have held camp at their team facility in Owings Mills since 2011. McDaniel College’s Westminster campus hosted it for the first 15 years of the franchise’s history and was the site of Baltimore Colts training camp from 1953 to 1971.
“We’ll consider all options,” Cass said in a video conference call hosted by United Way of Central Maryland. “I think when we think about the option of trying to move our training camp outside Maryland, we don’t like that option. We think that we can conduct training camp safely in Maryland. We know that our building will be absolutely pristine, and I think the safest place to conduct our training camp will be in Maryland, at our facility.
“But if circumstances don’t allow that, we will explore the options that are available to us. We have to.”
Cass, who doesn’t expect players to return to the team facility until training camp, acknowledged that “our priority has to be to keep our players and our staff safe and healthy. That’s the priority we’re going to focus on.”
Sports Illustrated reported Monday that a “number of teams” were already exploring alternative training camp sites in case state restrictions made holding camp at their local facility impossible. Camps often have well over 100 people on a practice field at once, including players, coaches, support staff and media. (In previous years, the Ravens also have been able to accommodate nearly 2,000 fans per day in Owings Mills, an unlikely prospect in 2020.)
Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others
CINCINNATI — The Reds are laying off less than 25% of their staff and reducing pay for others on June 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cincinnati made the announcement on its website Thursday.
Commissioner Rob Manfred cleared the way this month for teams to lay off or reduce the pay of managers, coaches and trainers at both the major league and minor league levels. Full-time scouts, also covered by Uniform Employee Contracts, could be involved in cutbacks.
Manfred’s move was a response to the season put on hold because of the pandemic. Cincinnati was among the majority of teams that committed to paying full-time employees through May. Other teams had different pay arrangements for staff.
MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando
Major League Soccer is looking at the possibility of resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Fla.
Details of the plan are still under consideration, but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would likely be sheltered in a resort with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, a person with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the plan has not been formally announced. The proposal was first reported by the Washington Post.
Teams could head to Florida as early as June 1 for training camps. The league suspended play on March 12 after teams had played just two games.
Racing at Santa Anita can return Friday
LOS ANGELES — One of the first steps in sports returning to Southern California came Wednesday when Santa Anita was given permission to resume live horse racing on Friday. The track has been closed to live racing since March 27 when the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed the track for racing, but allowed morning training.
The remainder of the meeting, which concludes on June 21, will likely be held without spectators and anyone but essential personnel. The track has implemented protocols where jockeys will receive daily health checks and will be housed on the track property. Trainers and backstretch workers will also be getting daily temperature checks. About 750 workers live on the backstretch of the track.
Nearly all employees will be required to wear face masks. Jockeys, when riding horses, generally are within social distance guidelines when racing and certainly during all pre- and post-race activities. The winner’s circle will also be shut down during this period.
Owners and other nonessential people will be barred from the track. In addition, track-employed grooms will take control of the horses as race time approaches in order to reduce the number of people in the process. Normally, every horse is controlled by grooms for each individual trainer.
IOC sets aside $800M for loans, payments
GENEVA — The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.
It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.
A sum of $150 million will be available to make loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow issues while unable to organize events and were due to get payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now scheduled to open in July 2021
A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the months ahead, IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said.
