The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennis Canada said Saturday that the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.
Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.
Tennis Canada said the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021.
The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.
Thomas remains hopeful about Tour
Geraint Thomas hopes the Tour de France can go ahead at some point in 2020 and believes he is in good shape to go for a second yellow jersey.
The Tour, set to take place between June 27 and July 19, has yet to be postponed or canceled, but with sporting events all over the world impacted by the pandemic, its chances of surviving as scheduled appear remote.
Thomas, the 2018 champion, also announced a charity ride — in his garage — in support of Britain’s National Health Service.
Elsewhere
Running: The 43rd edition of the Boilermaker in Utica, N.Y., has been postponed.
This year’s 15k race is expected to be pushed to Sept. 13 from its usual summer date during the second weekend in July. A Facebook post Saturday included an email letter to Boilermaker volunteers saying race directors had decided on the new date.
Race officials are scheduled to make an official announcement Tuesday regarding plans for the race, which regularly draws close to 15,000 participants and tens of thousands of spectators to the Mohawk Valley.
The Boilermaker, which began in 1978, has never been postponed or rescheduled.
