NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains “pretty confident” about the NBA’s plan to resume play but says a COVID-19 spread among players and staff members could stop the league again.
In an appearance on TIME 100 Talks on Tuesday, Silver was asked if it’s possible the NBA won’t be able to play in Orlando, Fla., at the end of July as planned because of the increase in coronavirus cases in Florida and elsewhere in the United States.
“Never full steam ahead no matter what,” Silver said. “One thing we have learned about this virus is much is unpredictable, and we and our players...look at the data on a daily basis.”
Silver said the league is testing daily but isn’t sure of the level of infections that would require the NBA to shut down for a second time this season. But he is convinced that “it will be safer on this campus than off this campus...In some ways, this may be a model for how other industries can ultimately open.”
Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets joined teammate Spencer Dinwiddie in testing positive for the virus. Dinwiddie said he intends to play in Orlando, but Jordan said he would not.
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant already were set to miss the season reboot at Disney World. The Nets are seventh in the East, six games ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards. Brooklyn’s Wilson Chandler reportedly also will opt out of playing.
Jordan, the longtime Los Angeles Clippers center who has battled asthma throughout his career, averaged 8.3 points and 10 rebounds, largely coming off the bench.
Brooklyn reportedly has agreed to a deal with guard Tyler Johnson, which should provide insurance if Dinwiddie cannot return.
On Friday, the NBA reported 16 positives out of 302 tests administered to players.
The Denver Nuggets closed their facilities after two members of the team’s traveling party tested positive over the weekend. A third tested positive this week. All three are asymptomatic, the Nuggets said Tuesday.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed recently that he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and said he believes he had the virus in March.
Pelicans general manager David Griffin said three New Orleans players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in self-isolation until testing shows they can return to team activities without infecting others.
Griffin declined to identify the players, citing medical privacy laws.
Canadian Women’s Open is canceled
The LPGA Tour lost another tournament when the Canadian Women’s Open was canceled because of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements from the pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver. The LPGA Tour and Golf Canada said it will return to Shaughnessy the last week in August next year.
Meanwhile on the PGA Tour, Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the tour enters its fourth week of the restart.
Campbell played the first event back at Colonial near his home in Texas. He didn’t play the last two weeks and then tested positive as part of the tour’s tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Campbell said he is asymptomatic and will quarantine until he feels it’s safe to return.
Elsewhere
NHL: Members of the Carolina Hurricanes returned to their home ice at PNC Arena as the team began voluntary training sessions amid the second phase of the NHL’s return plan.
In a video conference with reporters, captain Jordan Staal said the players went through safety protocols.
The team said last week that roughly 16 players were expected to participate, divided into two groups, with workouts closed to the public and media.
Colleges: Grinnell College, a Division III school in Iowa, said it will cancel football and other fall sports such as soccer, golf cross country and volleyball because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players because of injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year.
South Korea: The country’s professional baseball league says it will require fans to wear masks and to sit at least a seat apart as it prepares to bring back spectators in the coming weeks amid the pandemic.
The Korea Baseball Organization said fans will also not be allowed to eat food in the stands. Teams will be initially allowed to sell only 30% of the seats for each game, a figure that could be expanded to as much as 50% depending on the progress in the country’s anti-virus efforts, according to the league’s plans.
Fans will also be screened for fevers and discouraged from excessive shouting, singing and cheering during the game to prevent contact or dispersion of droplets, the KBO said. And perhaps as a means of discouraging any boisterous behavior, beer will also be banned.
