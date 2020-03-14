In the absence of games scratched because of the coronavirus outbreak, NBA and NHL players and teams were scoring points for generosity on Saturday.
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz offered the first of what he said will be “many steps” he will take to help with the pandemic, pledging Saturday to donate more than $500,000 to relief efforts.
Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 — a diagnosis that prompted the NBA to suspend its season for at least a month — said he is giving $200,000 to part-time employees at the arena that plays host to Jazz games to help cover their lost wages.
He also pledged $100,000 each to assist families affected by the pandemic in Oklahoma City, where he was when the diagnosis came, and Utah. He also is giving $111,450 to relief efforts in France, earmarking that for childcare assistance to health care workers as well as for caregivers to the elderly.
“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert said.
Gobert was diagnosed Wednesday, moments before the Jazz were to play in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. That game was called off, the league said it was suspending operations after the slate of games that night was completed, and a subsequent New Orleans at Sacramento game — which would have been the last on the NBA slate that night — was also canceled because one of the referees in that game had worked a Jazz game two nights earlier.
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19. He released a video Saturday thanking fans for their continued support.
“It means a lot to me,” Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions.”
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons also has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night. Wood is feeling fine, according to the source.
Wood’s diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Gobert.
Gobert’s gift comes on the heels of several other NBA players announcing similar donations to help arena workers who will be missing out on income because of no games. New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson said Friday he would cover one month of salaries for workers at Smoothie King Arena, and NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons have all made $100,000 pledges.
Many NBA and NHL teams have said they are working to help arena employees who will be adversely affected by the shutdown. The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks say they will pay day-of-game employees through the end of their seasons.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is leading the fundraising effort to help part-time workers at BB&T Center who are paid on nights of events.
Bobrovsky will donate $100,000 to workers that have been affected by the postponement of events at the arena due to the outbreak. Bobrovsky’s donation is being matched by his teammates. The Panthers’ ownership group also has pledged to contribute.
Elsewhere
Pac-12: All conference and nonconference competitions, including any Pac-12 championships, through the end of the academic year were canceled.
The smaller Southland Conference also announced a similar move.
Sports shrines: The Baseball Hall of Fame said it will close to the public beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. It will provide updated information regarding the closure on each subsequent Sunday.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame also is closing temporarily. The museum in Canton, Ohio said it will be closed to the public from Monday through March 27. The Hall said it “will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”
Soccer: The Mexican league said the rest of its matches this weekend will be played with no fans, a day after starting the weekend with two games in which fans were in attendance.
While other leagues around the world suspended play, Liga MX insisted on going forward with its matches. Until now, the only change was banning prematch handshakes.
But Mexico’s first division reversed course and decided to play in empty stadiums after consulting with the government.
Spanish club Alavés said two members of its coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club said both unnamed coaches are without symptoms and in good health.
XFL: The XFL said an unidentified player with the Seattle Dragons tested positive for coronavirus.
The fledgling football league said the player reported his symptoms to team medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since. He was tested for COVID-19 and received the result Friday.
Curling: The men’s world championships in Scotland were canceled, along with the mixed and senior events in Canada.
