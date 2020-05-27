SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday night that the enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and five others will be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony was to have taken place in Springfield on Aug. 29. Colangelo told ESPN that the event will be moved until the spring of 2021.
Colangelo did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. There was no immediate announcement from the Hall of Fame about the rescheduling plan.
“We’re definitely canceling,” Colangelo told ESPN. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”
Bryant, Garnett and Duncan all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. The other members of the Class of 2020 were two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton — who died this past weekend.
Title IX is factor in budget cuts for virus
Financially challenged schools considering cutting sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are making difficult decisions of who gets to keep playing and who doesn’t.
The choices aren’t just about money when they involve women’s sports. And while Title IX doesn’t prevent women’s sports from being eliminated, the federal law is a huge part of the conversations.
“I wouldn’t say that women’s sports are more at risk,” said attorney Timothy J. O’Brien, who is based in Maine with a practice focused on employment and college sports law. “I would say that all sports in an economic downturn will be scrutinized. But it should be done in a fair and equitable manner.”
With the shutdown of college sports in March amid the pandemic, it’s unclear how many schools will be able to have sports on reopened campuses this fall. Some — including Appalachian State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Furman and Old Dominion — have already cut nonrevenue sports programs, but any move must ensure equitable treatment of remaining men’s and women’s athletics programs to comply with Title IX.
Established in 1972, Title IX bars discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity receiving federal funds, such as student financial aid. It applies to sports by ensuring men and women have equitable participation opportunities, as well as access to scholarships.
While schools are facing financial hardships, Boston-based attorney Janet P. Judge said that fact doesn’t nullify Title IX responsibilities.
“It’s not suspended because there are financial challenges for the institutions,” said Judge, who focuses on sports and civil rights law.
O’Brien, who joined Judge in co-authoring the NCAA gender equity manual, said schools are “keenly aware” that decisions can’t be based solely on which programs cost the most money with the least return. That’s because any decision to cut sports can affect the “delicate balancing act” in complying with Title IX when it comes to the school’s gender breakdown of athletes and sports, he said.
So far, more men’s programs (16) have been cut than women’s (four) in Division I as of Tuesday.
Elsewhere
Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said teams will be allowed to practice or play in counties where the Democratic governor’s yellow or green designation applies in his stoplight-colored, three-phase reopening plan.
To resume, a team or a league must develop a coronavirus safety plan that has been approved by the state Department of Health.
NFL: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced a multimillion-dollar commitment through the team’s foundation to provide jobs and food during the pandemic. Starting Monday at the Dolphins’ stadium, the initiative will give out a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday for up to 12 months. On Sundays, the Dolphins will work with churches and community groups to buy food from restaurants to provide a minimum of 1,000 meals.
Horse racing: The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Keeneland’s request for a five-day, spectator-free meet July 8-12 that will allow the running of marquee prep races for the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks.
Keeneland canceled its 16-day spring meet in March. That initially eliminated the $600,000 Grade 2 Blue Grass and $400,000 Grade 1 Ashland, which award points toward the Derby and its sister race for fillies, Oaks. The track last week requested the special meet, which the KHRC granted after Ellis Park made the dates available.
The Ashland and Blue Grass are now back in play for the Oaks and Derby, which are set for Sept. 4-5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Soccer: The National Women’s Soccer League has set a 25-game tournament in Utah beginning June 27. The NWSL will house players from its nine teams at two hotels in the Salt Lake City area, where they will live and train during the monthlong competition.
