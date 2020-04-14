PARIS — After weeks of holding out hope the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events called off.
It may still happen this year, but it’s clear the three-week race won’t be starting on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice as scheduled.
French President Emmanuel Macron effectively made that decision in his speech to the nation on Monday when he announced that all public events with large crowds have been canceled until at least mid-July.
“Given that it’s now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the [International Cycling Union] to try and find new dates,” race organizers said Tuesday.
The last time the Tour was not held was in 1946, with the nation still emerging from World War II. It was also stopped during World War I.
Senior British Open
is postponed
The Senior British Open was postponed on Tuesday, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.
The event, due to take place at Sunningdale on July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.
The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May.
The Senior Players Championship, scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio from July 9-12, hasn’t been called off yet.
Bernhard Langer is the defending champion, after winning at Royal Lytham last year.
In other golf developments:
- The PGA of America established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the pandemic. The PGA’s contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.
- The U.S. Golf Association is investing $5 million in a relief fund for 59 members in its Allied Golf Association, which represent state and regional golf associations. The fund goes for grants to help keep businesses running and people in their jobs during the pandemic. Individual associations can apply for up to $100,000, with other financial assistance available based on need.
Arizona governor says state would host MLB teams
NEW YORK — Arizona governor Doug Ducey said his state is willing to host all 30 major league teams at the time public health concerns allow, which eventually could lead to the start of the baseball season primarily in empty spring training ballparks.
MLB and the players’ association have had preliminary discussion of potential ways for the season to start if given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials. Having all teams based in the Phoenix area is among the contingency plans being examined. There are 10 spring training parks plus the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, which has a retractable roof, and several college facilities.
Giants, D’backs, Athletics part of antibody study
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the major league teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people — including players — from the various clubs for antibodies.
The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a source told The Associated Press. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study.
A source with knowledge of the study said each organization decided who would be tested, such as front office executives, full-time employees or players — who were given the option to participate.
The A’s have been affected by COVID-19, with minor league manager Webster Garrison on a ventilator in a Louisiana hospital to treat the virus. His fiancee, Nikki Trudeaux, posted Monday he still was using the ventilator but she was able to see his eyes thanks to a nurse who helped them connect through a video call.
In other baseball developments:
- The Chicago Cubs are putting Wrigley Field to use as a food distribution hub to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. The Cubs said they will use the famed ballpark’s concourse as a food-packing and distribution center starting this week while working with Lakeview Pantry.
- Major League Baseball is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year and is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May. MLB’s season was to have started March 26, and teams agreed to advance $170 million to players in salary for the first 60 days of the season. As part of the deal, players agreed to give up claims to the remainder of their roughly $4 billion in salary if no games are played.
NHL pushes back on timetable for return again
The NHL will remain on pause through at least the end of the month.
The league said it was extending its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through April 30. The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the coronavirus.
The most recent self-quarantine recommendation was supposed to run through Wednesday. The recommendation means team facilities will remain closed to players.
There is no timetable of when play might resume and whether the NHL will be able to complete the regular season or start the playoffs, which could stretch into September.
In other NHL developments:
- The Nashville Predators have raised $2.7 million to help both with tornado and COVID-19 relief. The Predators started raising money after tornadoes hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee in early March.
- Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise along with arena operator Oak View Group say they have raised $1 million to support at-risk families in the city and help nonprofit organizations on the Seattle Center campus where the team’s new arena is being constructed.
Elsewhere
Wake Forest: Football coach Dave Clawson, a former Richmond coach, joined athletics director John Currie, university president Nathan Hatch and the president’s cabinet members in taking a 10% pay cut to help the school address revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
Soccer: Major League Soccer said its hopes of returning in mid-May are “extremely unlikely.” The league said guidance from federal and local public health officials is making it unlikely the league will be able to restart in about a month.
Meanwhile, the University of Cincinnati eliminated its men’s soccer program as other colleges weighed cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Old Dominion eliminated wrestling as part of its response to the pandemic. Cincinnati athletics director John Cunningham expects other schools to face similar choices.
FBC: Five FBS conference commissioners have asked the NCAA to relax some requirements to compete in Division I for four years, including the minimum number of sports a school must sponsor.
The letter from the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt and Conference USA to NCAA president Mark Emmert also asked for temporary relief from requirements regarding financial aid, average football attendance and scheduling. The request was made on behalf of all Division I schools.
Figure skating: Despite having no ice on which to perform, more than 40 figure skaters from nine countries will take part in a fundraiser Friday to help health care workers battling the coronavirus.
Such Olympic and world champions as Scott Hamilton, Michelle Kwan, Brian Boitano, Kurt Browning, Ekaterina Gordeeva and Evgeni Plushenko have compiled videos as part of the one-hour event called Blades for the Brave. It will be streamed on Bladesforthebrave.org as well as Americares’ Facebook and Twitter feeds and its YouTube channel.
