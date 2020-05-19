Horse racing’s Triple Crown will look different this year from start to finish.
The Belmont Stakes will be run before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness for the first time and take place at a shorter distance. It will lead off the Triple Crown on June 20 in New York with no fans in attendance and at a distance of 1 1/8 miles instead of the 1½-mile “test of the champion” that has been the race’s trademark for nearly a century.
“The way it fits in the calendar, it’s a completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be,” New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said Tuesday. “I think we’re going to have a big field. I think it’ll be a really competitive field. I think the dynamics of the race are different.”
The three Triple Crown races will be run out of their traditional order for the first time since 1931. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to Oct. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the sports calendar.
An out-of-order Triple Crown presents another set of challenges and would be a different kind of accomplishment than the one competed by the 13 past champions. The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont are usually run during a six-week span in the spring, and 3-year-olds are more mature by the summer and fall.
“It’s going to help some, it’s going to hurt others,” trainer Mark Casse said.
The Belmont is only being run two weeks after it was scheduled, but the shorter distance changes the complexion of the race and the Triple Crown. It has been run at 1½ miles each year dating to 1926 and last ran at 1 1/8 miles in 1894.
NYRA officials said that the Belmont’s distance adjustment was made “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training.”
The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6. But racing in New York was halted in late March after a backstretch worker tested positive for COVID-19, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t give the green light to resume until Saturday.
Racing will return to Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., on June 3 and go through July 12. The Belmont will be the highlight of that meet, even with the purse reduced from $1.5 million to $1 million.
Some states bar reopening of facilities
A limited number of NFL teams reopened their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the pandemic.
Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings as long as state and local municipalities allow them. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league’s plan.
With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves 12 franchises unable to use their facilities. The Raiders, headed for Las Vegas for the upcoming season, still have their training complex in Alameda, Calif.
The Packers, Ravens, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, Buccaneers, Browns, Panthers, Saints, Eagles and Packers chose not to reopen Tuesday. Cincinnati expects to reopen on Wednesday. Jacksonville has set May 26 for its reopening, and Denver also is targeting next week.
Among the teams that used their buildings on the first day they are allowed were the Cowboys, Falcons, Texans, Cardinals, Chiefs and Colts.
Meanwhile, the NFL is testing the addition of surgical or N95 material to the face masks on helmets. The NFL and Oakley, the sports equipment company, are testing prototypes, and Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFL Players Association’s medical director, said “there will probably be a recommendation” to use modified masks.
The N95 respirator mask filters at least 95% of large and small airborne particles, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Elsewhere
Colleges: South Carolina’s highest-paid head coaches are taking 10% salary cuts amid the pandemic. Football coach Will Muschamp, men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley are taking the cuts.
The university also said that South Carolina President Robert Caslen and athletics director Ray Tanner are among the top-level administrators taking the 10% cut. The school said it could lose up to $40 million because of the virus this fiscal year ending June 30.
Eastern Michigan’s football and basketball coaches are set to take a 7% salary cut. Athletics director Scott Wetherbee said the reductions will also apply to him and school President James Smith. Football coach Chris Creighton, men’s basketball coach Rob Murphy, and women’s basketball coach Fred Castro will be affected by the 7% cuts.
Central Michigan is discontinuing its men’s track and field program.
Elsewhere in the Mid-American Conference, Akron is cutting women’s tennis and men’s cross country and golf, and Bowling Green has dropped baseball.
Soccer: Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game was canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the pandemic. MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.
