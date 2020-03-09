MIAMI — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all unessential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues said in a joint statement Monday night.
The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.”
The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.
The league said that media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of locker rooms and clubhouses.
The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday — though some NHL teams began putting them into use this past weekend.
The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6 to 8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.
Big tennis tourney called off in California
The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won’t be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.
It’s the largest U.S. sports event to be called off over concerns about the spread of the disease.
Qualifying matches were to begin Monday with women’s main draw matches starting Wednesday and the men’s draw beginning Thursday.
The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency for the desert cities 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells, where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. California has reported 114 cases of the virus.
The event typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans. It is commonly referred to as the “fifth Slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and more than $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.
This year’s field includel Rafaek Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff..
Tournament director Tommy Haas said organizers are prepared to play the event on different dates and will explore options.
Elsewhere
Italy: All sports in Italy were expected to be halted on Monday because of the virus outbreak, including games in the country’s top soccer division and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics. The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sporting events in the country, said the suspension will last until April 3.
Slovakia: All sports events will be halted starting on Tuesday. The suspension will include games in the top soccer and ice hockey leagues.
Asia: World Cup qualifying games were postponed until at least September, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said Monday, but matches could still go ahead on schedule if all relevant parties agree.
Japanese officials earlier postponed the start of the 12-team professional baseball league season. The season was to open on March 20.
Japan’s professional league had been playing its preseason games without fans because of the virus. Baseball officials said they were unsure when the season might start, but mentioned some time in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.