New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held on its scheduled dates starting in late August — but without spectators — as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City, pending an OK from the state.
“We’re excited about the U.S. Open, [which] is going to be held in Queens, Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV — and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany. “The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”
Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, wiping out more than 40 events around the globe.
Soon after Cuomo’s appearance, USTA CEO Mike Dowse released a statement confirming that the hard-court tuneup tournament normally held in Cincinnati in August would move to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open normally is each season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.
The French Open was postponed from May and currently is scheduled to start a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II in 1945.
WTT to drop those who test positive
A World TeamTennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay.
Someone testing positive once competition has started would be held out for the rest of the season but still be compensated on a prorated basis.
The health plan released Tuesday by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.
The rosters announced for the WTT’s nine teams include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.
Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the league is putting everyone in one place because of the pandemic.
Jarrett says he has tested positive for virus
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.
Jarrett, 63, broke the news during NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he did not return to NBCSN’s studio with the other hosts.
The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.
Elsewhere
College football: The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.
The museum closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. The reopening was delayed after the facility sustained damage in riots that erupted the night of May 29 over the death of George Floyd. The glass facade was shattered and merchandise was stolen from the street-front gift shop, but no exhibits or artifacts were damaged.
The new HBCU exhibit will focus on their history, traditions and Hall of Fame players and coaches.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has moved its season opener against Eastern Michigan ahead two days to Sept. 3, avoiding a conflict with the rescheduled 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
The Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of COVID-19 concerns, the first time since 1945 it didn’t run on the first Saturday in May.
Kentucky will play its eighth Thursday night game in modern times and first since hosting Auburn on Oct. 15, 2015.
NBA: Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said an antibody test revealed he had COVID-19.
Malone said he wasn’t feeling well shortly after the season was suspended March 11. He reached out to the team’s medical staff to be tested, but no tests were available at the time. Malone said he had an antibody test around Memorial Day weekend.
Malone said the team doctor called up and said “you tested positive.”
Malone adds that he likes to say “I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”
